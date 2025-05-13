Karolinska Development’S Portfolio Company Ossdsign Has Treated 10,000 Patients With Ossdsign Catalyst In The US

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 13, 2025. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that its portfolio company OssDsign has reached a new milestone with 10,000 patients treated with the innovative nanosynthetic bone graft OssDsign Catalyst on the US market.

OssDsign Catalyst is a nanosynthetic bone graft that demonstrates rapid and robust bone formation, even in poorly vascularized environments. Launched in the US in August 2021, OssDsign Catalyst has since achieved significant success in the American orthobiologics market.

“It is clear that OssDsign Catalyst has solidified its position in the important US market for orthobiological products. The use of the product has doubled since May of last year, when 5,000 patients were reported to have been treated with the product, which is the result of accelerating demand from American surgeons and hospitals,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's ownership in OssDsign amounts to 3 %.

