Dinosaur Merchant Bank Appoints Christian Griffiths As Head Of Regulatory Strategy And Transformation

Christian Griffiths

Dinosaur Group Logo

Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (DMBL), is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Griffiths as Head of Regulatory Strategy and Transformation.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (DMBL ), a London based investment firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Griffiths as Head of Regulatory Strategy and Transformation, effective immediately.Christian joins DMBL with more than 25 years of leadership experience in financial services, risk, and compliance across global capital markets and investment banking. A former Colour Sgt in HM Royal Marines, Christian has since built a distinguished career holding senior roles at major financial institutions including HSBC, MUFG, Citi, BNP Paribas, Daiwa, and Credit Suisse. Most recently, he served as interim CEO (SMF 1) and Executive Director (SMF 3) at BCS Prime Brokerage Limited.He has also held critical regulatory roles including SMF 16 (Head of Compliance) and SMF 17 (MLRO), underlining his depth of knowledge and hands-on leadership in compliance, governance, and operational transformation.Glenn Grossman, CEO of DMBL, commented:"Christian brings a rare blend of discipline, strategic foresight, and hands-on leadership experience that is essential in today's dynamic regulatory environment. His appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening the firm's regulatory framework and transformation capabilities as we continue to grow across markets."Christian will lead the firm's efforts to strengthen its regulatory strategy and ensure effective transformation across governance, risk, and compliance functions.About Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd.Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (regulated by the FCA), is a London-based investment bank focused on delivering innovative solutions across capital markets, advisory, and global investment services. The firm is committed to operational excellence and regulatory integrity in serving institutional clients worldwide.Deploying a team of approximately 50 professionals, the overall organization provides global execution services, financing and advisory expertise/insights for equities, fixed income, commodities and derivatives, investment management as well as a suite of investment banking services providing financial solutions and capital markets execution to the middle market client base, both domestically and globally. Clients and counterparties spanning six continents are primarily institutions, family offices, asset managers, hedge funds, and corporations. DMBL takes pride in the business' stable management, strong compliance, solid operations, and diverse talent.

