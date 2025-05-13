Infosys Et La LTA Signent Un Partenariat Technologique Stratégique À L'occasion Du Tournoi Du Queen's Club À Londres

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Déjà partenaire de confiance de grands tournois internationaux comme l'Open d'Australie, Roland-Garros, et en lien étroit avec l'ATP et l'International Tennis Hall of Fame, Infosys étend aujourd'hui son engagement aux côtés de la LTA pour les HSBC Championships, un tournoi emblématique du calendrier sportif londonien depuis plus de 136 ans. Cette édition revêt un caractère historique, puisqu'elle marquera pour la première fois depuis plus de 50 ans la tenue conjointe d'un tournoi féminin (WTA 500) et du traditionnel tournoi masculin (ATP 500) sur le gazon du Queen's Club.

Chris Pollard , Managing Director, Commercial & Operations, LTA, déclare : (( Nous sommes très enthousiastes à l'idée de vivre ce moment historique où les HSBC Championships accueilleront pour la première fois, un tournoi WTA 500 et un ATP 500. C'est une étape majeure dans l'évolution de ce tournoi emblématique. Nous sommes ravis de collaborer avec Infosys, dont l'expertise sera essentielle pour enrichir l'expérience des spectateurs. Grâce aux innovations en IA et technologies d'Infosys, les fans bénéficieront d'analyses en temps réel et d'interactions inédites, créant des moments mémorables et contribuant au succès des HSBC Championships. ))

Sumit Virmani , EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys ajoute : (( Fidèles à notre engagement de plus de dix ans pour transformer l'univers du tennis, nous sommes heureux d'unir nos forces avec la LTA afin de mettre la puissance de l'IA et de l'innovation numérique au service des HSBC Championships. Grâce à Infosys Topaz, notre plateforme technologique de niveau professionnel conçue autour de l'IA, nous visons à améliorer l'expérience des joueurs et des spectateurs lors de ce tournoi emblématique du Queen's Club de Londres. ))

About Infosys

Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY)

About the LTA

The LTA is the National Governing Body of tennis in Great Britain. We are here to govern and grow tennis, from grassroots participation through to the professional game. Our vision is "Tennis Opened Up" and we want to transform communities through tennis. We work with schools, with volunteers, with coaches and with venues across the whole country. We also represent the interests of over 2,000,000 Members, playing on more than 23,000 courts. The LTA runs and supports a network of 11,500 approved tournaments for players of all ages, the main cornerstones of which are the LTA's premier grass-court events at The Queen's Club, Nottingham and Eastbourne, leading up to The Championships, Wimbledon. For further information about the LTA and tennis in Britain, visit or follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, and LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor

