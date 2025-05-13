Quarterhill Announces Full System Acceptance And Completion Of Major Toll System Projects For CTRMA



Quarterhill successfully delivers and receives full system acceptance for the US 290 toll road project and completion of CTRMA 183A Phase III.

The milestones mark a significant achievement, showcasing Quarterhill's expertise in deploying advanced toll collection systems and reinforcing its commitment to improving regional mobility with state-of-the-art technology solutions.

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF ), a global leader in providing intelligent transportation system solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion and full system acceptance of the US 290 toll road project for the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA). This milestone achievement further cements Quarterhill's reputation as an innovator in the development of tolling technology.

In December 2021, Quarterhill was awarded the contract to deliver an advanced toll collection system for key segments of CTRMA's network, including US 290 and CTRMA 183A Phase III. Today, we are pleased to confirm that both initiatives have been completed to the full satisfaction of CTRMA, meeting all operational and technical requirements.

US 290 Expressway Project Highlights:



The US 290 toll road, a 6-mile corridor from US 183 to SH 130 in East Austin, has been upgraded to an expressway facility, significantly improving travel times for both tolled and non-toll lanes. This enhancement has tripled the existing roadway's capacity, enabling more efficient and safer travel across the region.

The integration of direct connectors at both US 183 and SH 130 promotes seamless vehicular movement, reduces congestion, and improves connectivity, benefiting countless commuters and contributing to economic growth in Williamson County and Northeast Travis County.

CTRMA 183A Phase III Highlights:



The completion of Phase III of the 183A toll supports CTRMA's infrastructure improvements that provide direct access between key points and improve the flow of traffic.

Collaboration with TxDOT and other stakeholders was pivotal in completing this project, underscoring Quarterhill's commitment to agency collaboration.

The toll systems on both roadways are fully automated, utilizing all-electronic tolling mechanisms that include options for electronic tags or Pay By Mail, aligning with modern tolling practices and ensuring a user-friendly experience for all motorists.

"We are thrilled with the successful launch and system acceptance at two of our projects, as part of our ongoing partnership with Quarterhill. This milestone not only demonstrates CTRMA's commitment to enhancing transportation infrastructure but also marks a significant step forward in utilizing advanced tolling technologies," said Greg Mack, Director of IT and Toll Systems at CTRMA. "We are confident that Quarterhill's innovative solutions will continue to improve the efficiency and reliability of our road networks, offering a superior travel experience for our community."

"We are pleased to have reached this significant milestone," said Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill. "The successful delivery of these complex projects not only demonstrates our technical capabilities but also our dedication to collaboration that enhances transportation efficiency. We are proud to support CTRMA in their mission to provide innovative mobility solutions."

As these projects move from completion to operational phases, Quarterhill remains committed to supporting CTRMA with ongoing maintenance and technology advancements to ensure the highest levels of service and reliability.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling, safety and enforcement, and logistics solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. Our goal is technology-driven global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of our businesses, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: .

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of ‎Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other ‎than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements ‎are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", ‎‎"plan", "goal", "expect" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others, demand for Quarterhill's products and services; general economic and market conditions; competition; risks relating to technological advances and cyber-security; and other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ at . The Company believes the expectations reflected in ‎the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations ‎will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be ‎unduly relied upon.‎ Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others: Quarterhill's ability to execute on its business plan; demand for Quarterhill's products and services; operating assumptions; and financial projections and cost estimates. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

