Women Veterans Engage Invites Women Veterans For Day Of Networking, Resources In Central Texas

KMC Digital Logo

KMC Digital partners with Women Veterans Alliance to support local women veterans during this inaugural event

BELTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KMC Digital to serve as a local host for the 2025 Women Veterans Engage event on Saturday, May 31 at Vintage Church Harker Heights.Presented by Women Veterans Alliance, a national network focused on directly impacting the overall well-being of women veterans, this event will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and includes a live broadcast with Joyce Abbott, a female veteran and inspiration for award winning television show Abbott Elementary.“We are very excited to host this year's event with the theme of 'Connecting with You Where You Are At,'” said Kalen Cotto, founder of KMC Digital.“This event aims to bring together women in the area and is meant to engage, inspire and motivate attendees. It is open to all female active duty, guard, reserve and veterans.”This inaugural local event begins at 9:30 a.m. with registration and refreshments at Vintage Church Harker Heights small auditorium (address here). Speed networking and resource tables will be there to help women connect through shared service and build a community that can support one another. The program will conclude by 2:30 p.m.Tickets for registrations and resource tables are available at .

Kalen Marie Cotto

KMC Digital

+1 401-626-0468

...tal

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.