'Ms. Sue, RN - Target Practice,' Honors National Nurses Month's Theme Of 'The Power Of Nursing'

Ms. Sue, RN - Target Practice

Latest children's picture book in the "Glad to do it!" series recognizes the ability of creative, caring nurses to improve healing outcomes for their patients.

- Todd Wilson of Familyman Ministries - HAMPSTEAD, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of National Nurses Month, J2B Publishing announces the release of "Ms. Sue, RN - Target Practice ," (ISBN: 978-1-954682-94-8) a children's picture book authored by James Burd Brewster and illustrated by Mary Barrows. Inspired by the American Nurses Association's (ANA) 2025 theme, The Power of Nursing, this delightful story showcases the compassion and creativity of nurses in improving health outcomes of patients. The book is available for purchase at Amazon ."Ms. Sue, RN - Target Practice" follows the spirited Ms. Sue, a resolute registered nurse, as she leads her team in devising a unique "prescription" to lift the spirits and improve the recovery of a normally happy, active boy who is tired, sad, and won't eat. Through teamwork, empathy, and a touch of ingenuity, Ms. Sue's creative approach is the“medicine” needed to brighten the boy's mood and start his journey to recovery. This heartwarming tale illustrates how nurses go beyond medical care to inspire hope and healing.“With 'Target Practice,'” said James Burd Brewster.“I wanted to capture the power of nursing through Ms. Sue's leadership and creativity, showing young readers the profound impact nurses have on healing.”Perfect for children ages 4-8,“Ms. Sue, RN - Target Practice” is the latest release in Brewster's“Glad to do it!” series that celebrate nurses, firefighters, police officers, and EMTs as community heroes. The vibrant illustrations and engaging narrative in Ms. Sue, RN honors the role of nurses as caregivers, problem-solvers, and advocates. The book also serves as an educational tool to introduce young readers to the nursing profession.“Ms. Sue, RN - Target Practice" is based upon a real nursing event. The book is dedicated to every nurse who cares for and loves the patients and families in their charge. The kindness, caring, and compassion they regularly display in the face of uncertain diagnosis, difficult doctors, and long hours go a long way to ease patient pain and speed recovery.The release aligns with the ANA's Nurses Month 2025, which honor nurses' contributions to healthcare and society. J2B Publishing encourages families, schools, and libraries to use "Target Practice" to spark conversations about the vital role of nurses.To mark National Nurses Month, J2B Publishing will host a book signing of "Ms. Sue, RN - Target Practice," at the North Carolina Home Educators (NCHE) annual conference in Winston-Salem on May 23.Join J2B Publishing and James Burd Brewster in celebrating The Power of Nursing this May.About James Burd Brewster - James Burd Brewster is a loved children's author known for his engaging“Glad to do it!” series of stories, found at that celebrate nurses, firefighters, police officers, and EMTs as community heroes. Brewster grew up in Albany, NY, graduated from the United States Coast Guard Academy, and drove an icebreaker to the Arctic. He is a regular presenter at homeschool conferences and writer's clubs and will be the keynote speaker at this July's Montrose Christian Writers workshop in Montrose, PA.About Mary Barrows - Mary Barrows is a freelance illustrator from Maryland. Since she was old enough to hold a pencil, she has been drawing pictures of her favorite stories. She illustrated the Officer Jack, EMT Morales, and Ms. Sue, RN books in the“Glad to do it!” series.About J2B Publishing - J2B Publishing publishes“Good Books for Young Boys and Girls,” high-quality children's literature that educates and entertains. Based in Hampstead, NC., J2B Publishing is proud to highlight community helpers that make a difference.About National Nurses Month - National Nurses Month, is observed throughout May. The 2025 theme, The Power of Nursing, highlights nurses' roles in clinical care, advocacy, and community impact. Learn more at or .

