Sportsedtv Joins Free Live Sports' FAST Channel Lineup, Expanding Access To World-Class Instructional Content

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SportsEdTV , the leading producer of expert-driven sports instruction and education, launched today on FreeLiveSports, a groundbreaking Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) platform owned and operated by Sports Studio Inc. This new partnership marks a significant step in SportsEdTV's mission to make elite coaching and training content available to athletes, coaches, and sports enthusiasts worldwide.

Through this collaboration, SportsEdTV's instructional content will now be available as on-demand programming on Free Live Sports, with live linear channel availability coming soon, bringing world-class instruction to millions of additional households globally.

“By aligning with FLS, we can expand our reach,” said Robert Mazzucchelli, Co-Founder and Chairman of SportsEdTV.“Our mission of making coaching content available to everyone is now expanded to millions of households through this partnership.”

By joining Free Live Sports, SportsEdTV becomes part of the world's leading free sports streaming platform. With more than 120 live sports FAST channels, along with numerous VOD programs and films, viewers not only have front-row seats to global sports events but also have direct access to the tools and knowledge to improve their own game. Currently, the FreeLiveSports app can be accessed at no cost on Roku Sports Zone, Amazon Fire TV, VIZIO, iOS, tvOS, and Android devices.

“Free Live Sports aims to be all things to all sports fans,” said Cathy Rasenberger, Co-President of Sports Studio, Inc..“By adding SportsEdTV's expert-driven instructional content as on-demand content and soon in our live linear channels, we're giving viewers more than just a front-row seat to our live games - we are giving them the tools to get into the game. It's about inspiration and access - uniting fans, learners, and athletes of all levels in one platform.”

About SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV is the premier destination for athletes, coaches, and parents seeking world-class, video-based sports instruction and guidance. With content from Olympic champions, professional athletes, and top coaches, SportsEdTV supports personal excellence and lifelong participation in sports by providing accessible, expert instruction across multiple sports disciplines. Visit sportsedtv

About Sports Studio Inc.

Sports Studio Inc. is dedicated to delivering and monetizing free, high-quality sports programming across linear and on-demand platforms. As the owner and operator of Free Live Sports, the world's leading Free Ad-Supported Sports Streaming Television platform, the company brings live, on-demand, and exclusive sports content to a global audience at no cost to the viewer. Visit sportsstudio

About Free Live Sports

Free Live Sports is the ultimate sports streaming revolution, offering a comprehensive selection of more than 140 live sports channels and thousands of hours of on-demand content-all completely free. From football to MMA, cricket to eSports, and everything in between, Free Live Sports delivers unparalleled access to global sports action, anytime and anywhere. Visit freelivesports

