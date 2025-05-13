Eden Gordon Media and Great American Pure Flix Presents Summer of Faith, Family & Freedom

Eden Gordon Media, Great America Media, and Great American Pure Flix are preparing for a summer full of faith, family, and freedom.

- Great American Media CEO and President Bill AbbottWASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eden Gordon Media , Great America Media and Great American Pure Flix , Entertainment without Comprise, are preparing for a summer full of faith, family, and freedom as the country embraces renewed patriotism, revived religious liberty and rediscovered inalienable rights a year before America celebrates its 250th birthday."We're all seeing a wave of patriotism, one filled with hope and a renewed focus on faith and family values," said Eden Gordon Hill. "This summer, we're going to focus on what makes America great: our Judeo-Christian values, our support for military and veteran communities, and our commitment to religious liberty and freedom."Clients working with Eden Gordon Media and available for interviews this month include: Bill Abbott of Great American Media and Great American Pure Flix; Troy A. Miller of the National Religious Broadcasters; Dr. Susan Michael of the International Christian Embassy of Jerusalem and American Christian Leaders for Israel; Dani Pettrey, military spouse and bestselling author with a new book release "Two Seconds Too Late;" Işik Abla of Işik Abla Ministries and cohost of the "Broken Silence" Podcast; Dr. Pamela Pyle, speaker and bestselling author of "Anticipating Heaven.""At Great American Media and Great American Pure Flix, we're all about faith, family, and country, and uplifting and supporting the institution and values that made this country great and continue to make this country great," said Great American Media CEO and President Bill Abbott. "We feel there's been a degradation over time of how those values related to faith and patriotism are portrayed in a negative light, and we believe there is so much positive that's not shown, and that's what we aim to do."Troy A. Miller, National Religious BroadcastersA senior executive with more than 30 years of management and business experience, Troy A. Miller was elected as President & CEO of NRB in July 2022. He had served as the interim CEO of NRB since March 2019. Under Miller's leadership, the association has recaptured a strong financial position, grown its membership, and significantly enhanced programming, networking, sponsorship, and exhibition aspects of the annual NRB International Christian Media Convention. Miller is also currently President & CEO of NRBTV, where he has served since June 2005.His recent opinion article ran in Radio World, "How the FCC Can Define the Future of Free Speech," and focused on the importance of free speech, religious liberty, and fair treatment on the airwaves:“Free speech isn't optional. It's the foundation of the American experiment ... If one group's voice can be silenced because of its beliefs, every voice becomes vulnerable ... Faith-based media isn't asking for special treatment - just fair access.”Dr. Susan Michael, President of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem - USA and Director of American Christian Leaders for Israel.For more than 35 years, Dr. Susan Michael has pioneered the development of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem in the United States and around the world. She currently serves as the ministry's USA president and member of the ICEJ's International Board of Directors, as well as the director of American Christian Leaders for Israel."American Christian Leaders for Israel was born out of an urgent need to stop the 2015 deal that President Barack Obama struck with Iran over their uranium enrichment program. We are just as committed today as we were 10 years ago to talk about the existential threat posed by a nuclear-armed Iran," she said. "President Donald Trump's call for a 'total dismantlement' of Iran's nuclear program earlier this week is one we welcome and support. Now is the time to leverage Iran's weakened economy and stops its unchecked aggression against the U.S. and Israel."Dani Pettrey, Bestselling Author & Military SpouseBestselling author Dani Pettrey weaves her deep patriotic heritage as a veteran spouse and sixth-generation military family member into her gripping suspense novels. Her unwavering commitment to national service and love for her country fuel the thrilling narratives of her latest series, JEOPARDY FALLS, including the new and captivating release "Two Seconds Too Late.""My new novel, 'Two Seconds Too Late,' explores profound themes like depression and reveals the stark realities faced by veterans in crisis. Drawing from my own struggles with depression, I understand its crippling weight. Yet, I've also found that faith in Jesus Christ offers transformative hope, turning even the darkest moments into joy. This story delves into that delicate balance, shedding light on the often-ignored topic of mental health within our military and veteran communities," Pettrey said.Işik Abla, Işik Abla MinistriesIşık Abla was born in Istanbul, Turkey, and raised in a Muslim home. While living in Turkey, Işık earned her BA in Literature and Advanced Post Study in Business Administration. She worked in high-ranking executive positions for some of Turkey's largest corporations and traveled throughout Europe.Her new "Broken Silence" Podcast with Anne Beiler and Işik Abla is available now on all podcast platforms. "When we hide our failures, we're ashamed of our failures and embarrassed about our mistakes. There is freedom in talking about our failures – you'll see stories of failure throughout the Bible and you'll see how God redeems His people over and over again."Dr. Pamela Pyle, Bestselling Author & SpeakerBestselling author Dr. Pamela Pyle has a new book releasing this summer: "Anticipating Heaven: Spiritual Comfort and Practical Wisdom for Life's Final Chapters," published by Thomas Nelson, 2025. Dr. Pyle highlights in her speaking tour both national and international work on evangelism, women's discipleship, healthcare, health equity, and end-of-life care. Pyle's website, , is a resource for navigating the foreign world of healthcare by uniting faith and medicine with hope.Bill Abbott, Great American MediaBill Abbott is President and Chief Executive Officer of Great American Media, home to the portfolio of family-friendly brands, including linear TV networks, Great American Family and Great American Faith & Living; streaming service Great American Pure Flix, and two FAST channels, Great American Adventures and Pure Flix.

