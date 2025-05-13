Apex Group Appoints Seasoned Executive As New Super Regional Head, MEIAM

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Apex Group (“the Group”), the leading global financial services provider, has appointed Christophe Beelaerts as its new Super Regional Head – MEIAM (Middle East, India, Africa and Mauritius). In this newly created role, Christophe will focus on strengthening Apex Group's presence in the MEIAM region, driving strategic initiatives, and fostering innovation to support the Group's continued success.Based in Abu Dhabi, this strategic role further strengthens Apex Group's commitment to invest in the region's growth, build opportunities for its people, and reinforce its position as the leading provider of solutions across our markets.Speaking of his appointment, Christophe Beelaerts, said:“I am delighted to join Apex Group at such a crucial time for the organisation. This is a key region, part of Apex Group's strategic growth ambitions. With over 30 years' experience in the fund industry, spanning across three continents, I look forward to driving positive changes throughout the industry, delivering excellent client service and bringing even more growth across MEIAM.”Prior to joining Apex Group, Christophe Beelaerts held senior leadership positions at BNP Paribas Securities Services, Royal Bank of Canada Dexia, and other financial institutions, where he played a pivotal role in business growth, market expansion, and risk management. He has also built strong connectivity with regulators and financial intermediaries across multiple jurisdictions.Also, commenting on the new appointment, Georges Archibald, Apex Group's Chief Commercial Officer, said:“I'm extremely pleased to welcome Christophe to Apex Group. His appointment marks another milestone in our regional expansion, strengthening our global footprint.“Christophe has a strong track record in driving operational efficiency, developing key partnerships, and leading high-performing teams. He will help us deliver an enhanced client service while ensuring compliance with best industry practices.”-ends-Notes to editorsAbout Apex GroupApex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group's passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

