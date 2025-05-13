AI Edge Computing Wi-Fi 7 Encrypted Router Network Video Recorder Embedded With Wi-Fi Halow

AsiaRF in COMPUTEX2025 3D image

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ARFHL-NEXUS from AsiaRFAsiaRF is set to unveil the ARFHL-NEXUS, an advanced AI edge computing Wi-Fi 7 encrypted router and network video recorder, at the AI NEXT FORUM during COMPUTEX on May 6. Purpose-built for demanding tasks and harsh environments, the ARFHL-NEXUS exemplifies AsiaRF's expertise in secure, intelligent edge computing.Wi-Fi 7, 5G, and Wi-Fi HaLow: Comprehensive Connectivity and SecurityThe ARFHL-NEXUS features a rugged industrial-grade design and supports tri-band Wi-Fi 7 (BE14000), 5G/4G mobile networks, Wi-Fi HaLow, GPS, and 10 Gbps transmission. This ensures stable, secure, and high-speed connectivity in both urban and remote locations. Security is enhanced through advanced encryption protocols, including support for public and private key cryptography, which ensures that only authorized users and devices can access sensitive data through secure authentication and encrypted communications.Integrated Edge Processing with Body Worn and AI CamerasFor imaging and analytics applications, the ARFHL-NEXUS seamlessly integrates with both body worn cameras and AI cameras, delivering a comprehensive real-time computing and local storage solution. Body worn cameras, equipped with AI capabilities, capture high-quality video and perform initial analysis directly on the device, while AI cameras provide advanced edge processing for real-time image analysis and decision-making without relying on cloud connectivity. The ARFHL-NEXUS processes and stores data with up to 1TB SSD and USB 3.0 for reliable large dataset retention.The device supports ONVIF protocols for compatibility with mainstream surveillance systems and integrates with platforms like Network Optix, enabling rapid deployment into existing video management infrastructures. Its robust design is optimized for dynamic environments such as smart transportation, defense, energy monitoring, disaster response, and industrial IoT.Pioneering Edge AI with Encrypted Key InfrastructureThe ARFHL-NEXUS represents a significant breakthrough in on-site, real-time data processing, supporting decentralized intelligent systems with robust encryption. The device ensures data confidentiality and integrity, allowing organizations to rapidly deploy localized intelligent nodes for real-time decision-making and execution at the edge. This accelerates the adoption of smart applications across industries and supports digital transformation initiatives.AsiaRF invites industry professionals to visit the AI NEXT FORUM at COMPUTEX to explore the ARFHL-NEXUS and consult with experts on the latest in secure edge AIoT technologies.About AsiaRFFounded in 1996, AsiaRF specializes in wireless communication, integrating AI computing and encryption to drive innovation across smart city, defense, industrial automation, and IoT sectors.

Paul Lai

AsiaRF Co., Ltd.

+886 2 2940 7880

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.