The International Order Of Fantastic Professionals Welcomes Stephen Crook

Stephen Crook

International Order of Fantastic Professionals

- Dr. Allen LyckaEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stephen Crook is Managing Director at DelMorgan & Co., bringing over two decades of global experience in strategy, investment banking, corporate finance, technology management, and M&A advisory across diverse industries. Renowned for his ability to bridge innovation with business impact, Stephen has advised Fortune 1000 companies and C-suite executives, leading enterprise-wide transformation and strategic change initiatives.An internationally sought-after keynote speaker on marketing and sales strategy, Stephen has taught executive programs at Northwestern and Columbia Universities. He is a member of Thinkers360 M&A-recognized among the top B2B thought leaders globally-and has received multiple awards for his contributions to the field.The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) proudly welcomes Stephen Crook as its newest member. A globally respected executive, investment banker, strategist, innovator, and collaborator, his expertise lends itself to leaving a legacy, something IOFP believes in. His 20 years of high-impact leadership (as an influencer), in strategy, technology management, corporate finance, and merger and acquisitions advisory, have earned him the Distinguished Mentor in Investment Banking for 2025.“Becoming a member of the IOFP is an honor,” said Mr. Crook.“I'm inspired by the organization's mission to unite purpose-driven leaders and look forward to contributing to this remarkable community of changemakers.”He began his career as a member of the technical staff at AT&T Bell Laboratories and later led product development initiatives at AT&T and other companies, leading to $100+ million business portfolios.“Stephen's breadth of expertise and global perspective make him a phenomenal addition to the IOFP,” said Dr. Allen Lycka , President and CEO of International Order of Fantastic Professionals.“His insights will enrich our network and drive meaningful impact and change across industries.”The IOFP looks forward to working with Stephen Crook to elevate further its global leadership, innovation, and mentorship initiatives. His track record of delivering transformative solutions, empowering executives, and driving strategic growth aligns perfectly with the IOFP's mission to foster excellence and shape a better world.To learn more about Stephen Crook and his work, visit him at or email him directly at ....About The IOFP:The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a premier global community of forward-thinking leaders united by a passion for excellence, meaningful collaboration, and driving transformative change. Representing a wide range of industries, IOFP members are dedicated to innovation, impactful leadership, and tackling the world's most pressing challenges. Learn more at .For more information on IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: ...Media inquiries contact:Lynette HoyEmail: ... or ...

