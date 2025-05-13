Solar Simplified And UGE Partner To Deliver Clean, Affordable Energy To Long Island Via Medford Community Solar Project

Medford Logistics Center

MEDFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Solar Simplified, a national leader in community solar aggregation, is proud to announce its collaboration with UGE on the Medford Logistics Center community solar project, a 1.3MW rooftop installation located in the heart of Long Island, New York. The project has reached its Notice to Proceed (NTP) milestone, marking a significant step toward bringing renewable, cost-saving energy to local residents and businesses.

Developed by UGE and hosted on the 130,000 square-foot Medford Logistics Center, this project is designed to serve approximately 200 households annually, while offsetting roughly 1,500 metric tons of CO2 each year - equivalent to the emissions from burning 170,000 gallons of gasoline.

Through this partnership, Solar Simplified will lead subscriber acquisition and management for the project, removing the typical offtake friction and risk that often challenge developers and IPPs. Solar Simplified's streamlined platform ensures rapid enrollment, seamless billing, and dependable revenue flow - enabling UGE to focus on building and operating high-impact projects.

“With a shared mission to expand accessibility in the renewable energy transition, we are pleased to have partnered with Solar Simplified to bring the cheaper, cleaner energy from our latest community solar project to local households and businesses in Long Island,” said Rezvan Ahmed, Senior Manager of Offtake at UGE.

“UGE is exactly the kind of partner we love to support - mission-driven, experienced, and committed to scaling clean energy in a way that benefits everyone,” said Aviv Shalgi, CEO of Solar Simplified.“By handling the full customer lifecycle and eliminating acquisition and billing risks, we're empowering developers to focus on what they do best: building and financing great solar projects.”

This collaboration builds on UGE's long-standing commitment to sustainability, domestic clean energy manufacturing, and equitable energy access. The Medford project leverages U.S.-made solar modules from Heliene and includes T-Mobile as the anchor subscriber, supporting their 100% renewable energy goal.

Set to begin commercial operation this fall, the Medford project is another step forward in democratizing access to clean energy - made possible through a seamless partnership between UGE and Solar Simplified.

About Solar Simplified

Solar Simplified is a national leader in Community Solar aggregation, revolutionizing the industry by eliminating customer-related risks and barriers for developers. By seamlessly matching residents and businesses with local solar farms and handling all aspects of acquisition, management, billing, and collections, Solar Simplified enables developers and independent power producers to scale quickly and effectively. Committed to sustainability and equity, Solar Simplified focuses on expanding clean energy access for all, with a strong emphasis on serving Low- and Moderate-Income households.

About UGE

UGE develops, owns, and operates community and commercial solar & battery storage projects. Our distributed energy solutions provide cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and households throughout the United States. With the backing of NOVA Infrastructure and leaning on more than a decade of experience across 500 megawatts of projects, we're working daily to make renewable energy accessible and affordable for all. Visit us at . For more information, contact UGE at ....

