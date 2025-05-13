The International Order Of Fantastic Professionals Welcomes Dr. Jack Von Bulow

Dr. Jack Von Bulow

- Dr. Allen LyckaEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jack Von Bulow founded Temple City Dental Care in 1976, where he spent 46 years shaping restorative and esthetic dentistry in California's San Gabriel Valley. His patient-centered philosophy,“Making a World-Class Difference for Others and Making Dentistry Fun,” continues to resonate in every aspect of his work, from community outreach to mentorship.Now retired from clinical practice, Dr. Von Bulow remains deeply engaged in the community. He mentors aspiring healthcare professionals, supports women battling cancer through the Foundation for Living Beauty, and shares thought leadership through his writing, speaking, and social media presence. As a board member and contributor to the American Academy of Clear Aligners, he continues to shape the future of clear aligner therapy. Dr. Von Bulow and his MVP team lead, Dani Williams, are currently establishing a dental assistant training program called the Impact Assisting Academy.The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is honored to welcome Dr. Jack Von Bulow as its newest member. A trailblazer in dentistry, Dr. Von Bulow-affectionately known as Dr. V-has dedicated over four decades to elevating dental care through leadership, compassion, and innovation. His media and industry presence bring extraordinary energy and purpose to everything he touches.“I'm humbled and thrilled to join the IOFP,” said Dr. Jack Von Bulow.“To be included among such dynamic leaders is an incredible honor, and I'm excited to contribute, collaborate, and continue learning alongside those that make up this remarkable community.”Dr. V continues to entertain and inspire through his writing and videos. His daily Morning Huddle videos reach over 600 practices nationwide. So far, He has published three popular books inside and outside the dental industry: Can We Smile? (2003), Molar Jockey Memoirs (2007), and The Most Interesting Dentist in the World (2018).“Dr. Jack Von Bulow embodies what the IOFP stands for: innovation, mentorship, and service with heart,” said Dr. Allen Lycka , the President and CEO of the International Order of Fantastic Professionals.“His presence and engagement will undoubtedly inspire our members and elevate the future of health leadership.”To learn more about Dr. Jack Von Bulow and his work, visit his LinkedIn profile , or his Instagram .About The IOFP:The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a distinguished global network of visionary leaders committed to excellence, collaboration, and creating lasting impact. Spanning diverse industries, IOFP members share a common dedication to innovation, leadership, and addressing the world's most important challenges. Learn more at .For more information on Dr. Jack Von Bulow and IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: ...Media inquiries contact:Lynette HoyEmail: ... or ...

