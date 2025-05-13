Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory

Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
“Canelo chooses victory, while 1win chooses the best!” said the owner and CEO of 1win.com.
1win.com proudly announced its global partnership with boxing superstar Canelo Álvarez. The news comes after Álvarez's high-stakes historic IBF super middleweight title win.
On May 3, 2025, Álvarez delivered a commanding performance, reclaiming the IBF belt and solidifying his status as the undisputed super middleweight champion.
Already holding the WBA, WBC, and WBO titles, Álvarez's victory marks a major moment in boxing history-one that is thrilled to be part of.
With this deal, steps into Canelo's corner not just as a sponsor but as a long-term partner. Both sides say the partnership is built on shared values like discipline, performance, and pushing limits in sport.
Álvarez joins the growing roster of global ambassadors, including cricket star David Warner and actor Johnny Sins. Earlier in April 2025, the brand collaborated with MMA icon Conor McGregor, reaffirming its commitment to engaging with the world's top talents across sports and entertainment.
Founded in 2016, is recognized for its sports betting, online gaming, and casino offerings, topped with active support of traditional sports, esports, and charity initiatives.
These days, continues to innovate in the iGaming space as a leading crypto casino. The platform offers super-fast deposits and withdrawals in as little as 90 seconds via USDT (trc 20), setting a new standard in convenience and speed. Supported cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, USDT, USDC, Ethereum, Tron, Litecoin, Monero, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Zcash, Stellar, Ripple, and BNB, making 1win a top choice for crypto-savvy players worldwide.For more information, users can visit
