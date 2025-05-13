403
Direcional Beats Profit Estimates Amid Affordable Housing Push, Faces Mid-Market Headwinds
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Direcional Engenharia (B3: DIRR3) reported a Q1 2025 net profit of R\$164.5 million ($28.9 million), surpassing analyst forecasts of R$159 million ($27.9 million), according to its May 12 earnings release.
The Brazilian homebuilder's revenue rose 33.6% year-over-year to R\$894.1 million ($156.9 million), though falling short of the R$945 million ($165.8 million) consensus estimate.
Operational performance drove results, with core profit excluding one-time items jumping 31.5% to R$157.9 million ($27.7 million). Adjusted EBITDA grew 42% to R$234 million ($41.1 million), while gross margins hit a record 44.1% for future projects.
The company launched 17 developments worth R$802 million ($140.7 million), focusing 75% on government-subsidized Minha Casa Minha Vida (MCMV) housing.
Affordable housing dominated sales, accounting for 64% of R$1.1 billion ($193 million) in net revenue. MCMV sales rose 11% to R$843 million ($147.9 million), while mid-income Riva brand sales fell 12% to R$483 million ($84.7 million).
Administrative costs remained controlled at 4.2% of revenue, but marketing expenses surged 47.1% to R$80.9 million ($14.2 million) amid competitive pressures. Debt climbed to R$257.4 million ($45.2 million), pushing leverage to 10.9% of equity.
A R$25 million ($4.4 million) legal provision offset gains from asset sales, while currency hedges contributed R$16.1 million ($2.8 million) to financial income. The firm burned R$14.9 million ($2.6 million) in cash during the quarter.
Direcional Stays Resilient Amid Credit Tightening
Direcional's strategic pivot to MCMV projects-which qualify for Brazil's 5%-down-payment program-shields it from tight credit markets affecting mid-income buyers.
However, Riva's 59% plunge in new project launches signals challenges in this segment. Analysts note the company's R$5 billion ($877 million) project backlog provides visibility, with 86% of sales tied to consolidated revenue streams.
BTG Pactual maintains a“buy” rating, citing Direcional 's 19% stock gain year-to-date and sector-leading margins. The firm faces pressure to sustain pricing power as construction costs rise 6.8% annually.
Its 2025 guidance hinges on maintaining 40%+ gross margins while navigating Brazil's 11.25% benchmark interest rate. The results underscore Direcional's dominance in Brazil's affordable housing sector, where it commands 12% market share.
Risks persist from potential MCMV subsidy cuts and Riva's prolonged slump, but disciplined execution positions it to deliver 15-20% annual earnings growth through 2026.
