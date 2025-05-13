403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Postpaid And Fiber Drive 18.1% Earnings Growth For Telefônica Brasil In Q1 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Telefônica Brasil S.A., Brazil's largest telecom operator, reported a first-quarter net profit of R$1.06 billion ($186 million), an 18.1% annual increase matching analyst forecasts compiled by LSEG.
Revenue rose 6.2% to R$14.39 billion ($2.52 billion), powered by postpaid mobile plans and fiber optic expansion. The company announced a R$500 million ($87.7 million) shareholder payout via interest on equity, payable by April 2026.
Postpaid mobile revenue grew 10.3% to R$10.18 billion ($1.79 billion), while fiber revenue jumped 10.6% as coverage reached 78% of Brazil's GDP-generating areas.
EBITDA climbed 8.1% to R$5.7 billion ($1.0 billion), with margins improving to 39.6% despite inflationary pressures. Operational costs rose 5.2% to R$6.03 billion ($1.06 billion), below revenue growth, reflecting disciplined cost management.
The board approved JCP payments of R$0.1543 gross per share ($0.027), totaling R$500 million ($87.7 million) after taxes. Shareholders of record by May 22, 2025, will receive payouts, continuing a policy that returned R$2.58 billion ($452.6 million) in April alone.
Telefônica Brasil Boosts Margins and Expands 5G
Net debt held steady at 1.3x EBITDA , with liquidity covering obligations through 2027. Fixed-line revenue increased 6.2% to R$4.2 billion ($737 million), while corporate data and digital services surged 15.8%.
Handset sales dipped 3%, underscoring a strategic shift to high-margin connectivity services. Return on invested capital improved to 12.4% from 11.7% a year earlier, driven by fiber and 5G investments.
Telefônica Brasil now serves 67.4 million postpaid mobile users, up 7.7% annually, and 29.6 million fiber homes. Its 5G network spans 519 cities, covering 62% of Brazil 's population.
Analysts highlight margin resilience amid rising competition, crediting infrastructure dominance in urban centers. Shares closed at R$48.20 ($8.46) on May 12, up 12% year-to-date.
The results reinforce the operator's pivot to premium services, with postpaid and fiber comprising 72.9% of service revenue. Management prioritizes sustaining cash flows for shareholder returns while expanding high-speed networks, positioning the firm to lead Brazil's digital transition.
Revenue rose 6.2% to R$14.39 billion ($2.52 billion), powered by postpaid mobile plans and fiber optic expansion. The company announced a R$500 million ($87.7 million) shareholder payout via interest on equity, payable by April 2026.
Postpaid mobile revenue grew 10.3% to R$10.18 billion ($1.79 billion), while fiber revenue jumped 10.6% as coverage reached 78% of Brazil's GDP-generating areas.
EBITDA climbed 8.1% to R$5.7 billion ($1.0 billion), with margins improving to 39.6% despite inflationary pressures. Operational costs rose 5.2% to R$6.03 billion ($1.06 billion), below revenue growth, reflecting disciplined cost management.
The board approved JCP payments of R$0.1543 gross per share ($0.027), totaling R$500 million ($87.7 million) after taxes. Shareholders of record by May 22, 2025, will receive payouts, continuing a policy that returned R$2.58 billion ($452.6 million) in April alone.
Telefônica Brasil Boosts Margins and Expands 5G
Net debt held steady at 1.3x EBITDA , with liquidity covering obligations through 2027. Fixed-line revenue increased 6.2% to R$4.2 billion ($737 million), while corporate data and digital services surged 15.8%.
Handset sales dipped 3%, underscoring a strategic shift to high-margin connectivity services. Return on invested capital improved to 12.4% from 11.7% a year earlier, driven by fiber and 5G investments.
Telefônica Brasil now serves 67.4 million postpaid mobile users, up 7.7% annually, and 29.6 million fiber homes. Its 5G network spans 519 cities, covering 62% of Brazil 's population.
Analysts highlight margin resilience amid rising competition, crediting infrastructure dominance in urban centers. Shares closed at R$48.20 ($8.46) on May 12, up 12% year-to-date.
The results reinforce the operator's pivot to premium services, with postpaid and fiber comprising 72.9% of service revenue. Management prioritizes sustaining cash flows for shareholder returns while expanding high-speed networks, positioning the firm to lead Brazil's digital transition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment