Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Welcomes Expo Delegation To Explore Mutual Cooperation

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, and His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrooei, Board Member at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, welcomed an official delegation from Expo City Dubai. The delegation was headed by His Excellency Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director of Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau.

The visit focused on Dubai's global achievements, particularly its remarkable success in organising Expo 2020 Dubai, which took place after the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubai overcame multiple challenges and difficulties due to its organisational and technical expertise, embodying the vision of the UAE's wise leadership and its unwavering determination to transform challenges into inspiring success stories.

The two sides also reviewed the cultural and intellectual role of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in supporting Dubai's cultural journey. The library has become a global landmark that reflects Dubai's status as a hub for culture and knowledge due to its unique initiatives and advanced services that serve a diverse audience.

Al Murr stressed that the UAE's leadership's wisdom has been and continues to be the compass that brought the country to this remarkable excellence level. Al Murr also highlighted the importance of cultural partnerships between government organisations in promoting knowledge sustainability and cultural integration.

As a gesture of appreciation, Al Ali presented a copy of the book“Witness: How a Nation Creates Its Own Future” to Al Murr. The book chronicles the story of Expo 2020 Dubai, from inception to success. The book provides a compelling narrative that documents the deeply rooted values ​​instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which form the foundation of the UAE's renaissance.

In turn, Al Murr presented the visiting delegation with a copy of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's annual report, which documents a year of cultural and intellectual achievements. The report covers the library's pioneering role in reshaping the relationship between society and books in the digital age, in addition to supporting the cultural and artistic movement through diverse events throughout the year.

The report also includes statistics reflecting the continued growth in the number of visitors, and the increasing demand for diverse knowledge sources. It sheds light on the library's humanitarian mission of supporting lifelong learning and fostering a culture of research and reading in society.

The delegation members expressed their deep appreciation for the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's pioneering cultural model, combining architectural beauty with rich cultural content, and embodying Dubai's vision to become a landmark in knowledge and development.