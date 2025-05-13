Trump: Only A 'Stupid Person' Would Reject A Free Luxury Jet

File photo of US President Donald Trump

Srinagar: US President Donald Trump on Monday angrily dismissed ethical concerns over his plan to accept a $400 million luxury jet from the Qatari government, defending the controversial move as a“great gesture” and lashing out at critics who questioned the propriety of the offer.

“They're giving us a free jet,” Trump said.“I could say, 'No, no, no, don't give us. I want to pay you a billion or $400 million, or whatever it is.' Or I could say, 'Thank you very much.' Only a stupid person would turn that down.”

The Boeing 747-8, described as a top-of-the-line aircraft fit to serve as a replacement Air Force One, was reportedly offered by the Qatari royal family. ABC News first reported the arrangement, prompting immediate backlash from Democrats, watchdog groups, and even some Republicans, who warned the gift could violate the Constitution's emoluments clause and create troubling conflicts of interest.

Despite the uproar, Trump claimed the plane would be given to the Defense Department, not to him personally, and insisted he wouldn't use the jet after leaving office.“It would go directly to the library after I leave office. I wouldn't be using it, no,” he said.

White House counsel and Attorney General Pam Bondi have reportedly signed off on the deal, though Qatari officials have said the transfer is not yet finalized.

Read Also Stopped India-Pak 'Nuclear Conflict': Trump Trump Praises India-Pakistan For Strong Leadership In Ceasefire Deal

When pressed by ABC's Rachel Scott on whether Qatar expected anything in return, Trump grew visibly agitated.“You should be embarrassed asking that question,” he snapped, comparing the offer to a free putt in golf.“When they give you a putt, you say thank you very much. You pick it up and walk to the next hole.”

The backlash is likely to intensify as ethics experts and lawmakers weigh in on whether the jet constitutes an improper gift - and what, if anything, Qatar might expect in return.