UN Mission In Libya Calls For De-Escalation For Fights In Capital
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, May 13 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Support Mission (UNSMIL) in Libya called for an immediate halt to clashes in Tripoli, Tuesday, expressing deep concerns over the use of weapons in residential areas.
In a statement posted on its (X) account, the mission urged all parties to cease hostilities and restore calm "reminds all parties of their obligations to protect civilians at all times" it said.
The violence erupted after death reports of the head Stability Support Apparatus affiliated with the Presidential Council Abdul-Ghani Al-Kikli, sparking armed confrontations in the Salah Al-Din and Abu Salim neighborhoods, late Monday. (end)
