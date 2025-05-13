Ukrainian Paralympic Athletes Win Six Medals At Swimming Tournament In Paris

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian para swimmers won six medals at a prestigious World Series tournament in the French capital.

According to the press service of the National Sports Committee for the Disabled of Ukraine , 214 Paralympic athletes from 46 countries took part in the competition. Ukraine was represented by 11 athletes, Ukrinform reports.

Denys Ostapchenko won two gold medals for Ukraine (50m backstroke and 150m individual medley).

Bronze medals were earned by Denys Ostapchenko (200m freestyle), Yevhen Bohodaiko (100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly), and Ihor Nimchenko (50m freestyle).

In Paris, the Ukrainian para swimmers also met the qualifying standards for participation in the 2025 World Championships.

Photo credit: Facebook page of the National Sports Committee for the Disabled of Ukraine