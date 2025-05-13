HUYA Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
|
Chinese Mainland[4]:
|
|
|
International:
|
|
A live webcast of the webinar will be accessible at , and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.
|
[1] "Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc." is defined as net income attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of investments, and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, net of income taxes, to the extent applicable. For more information, please refer to the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "HUYA Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
|
[2] Refers to the average mobile monthly active users who accessed the Company's domestic Huya Live platform and related services. Average mobile MAUs for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of mobile active users for each month during such relevant period, by (ii) the number of months during such relevant period.
|
[3] Refers to the sum of user accounts that purchased various products and services on the Company's domestic Huya Live platform and related services at least once during such relevant period. Users who made in-game purchases through our game distribution business but did not pay via our platform or related services are not included.
|
[4] For the purpose of this announcement only, Chinese Mainland excludes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, and Taiwan.
About HUYA Inc.
HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China. As a technology-driven company, Huya offers rich and dynamic content across games, e-sports, and other entertainment genres where it has cultivated a large, highly engaged, interactive, immersive community of game enthusiasts. Building on its success in game live streaming and through close collaboration with game companies, e-sports tournament organizers, broadcasters and talent agencies, Huya is expanding its presence in the game industry, both domestically and internationally. By providing more innovative game-related services, the Company is committed to meeting the evolving needs of game enthusiasts, content creators, and industry partners.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, consolidated statements of cash flows, and the detailed notes have not been presented. Huya uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc., non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ordinary share, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses allocated in cost of revenues. Non-GAAP operating loss is operating loss excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. is net income (loss) attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of investments, and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, net of income taxes, to the extent applicable. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of investments, and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, net of income taxes, to the extent applicable. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, and (iii) amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions (net of income taxes), add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures represent useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions (net of income taxes), which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, and (iii) impairment loss of investments, which may recur when there is observable price change in the future. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income (loss) for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider a non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "HUYA Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this announcement.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollar amounts referred to in this announcement could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Huya's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Huya may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huya's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huya's goals and strategies; Huya's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the live streaming market and game market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; Huya's ability to monetize the user base; Huya's efforts in complying with applicable data privacy and security regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any regulatory developments in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to Huya; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huya's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Huya does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
HUYA Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-20-2290-7829
E-mail: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]
|
HUYA INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
As of March 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,188,911
|
|
297,074
|
|
40,938
|
Restricted cash
|
|
17,031
|
|
17,081
|
|
2,354
|
Short-term deposits
|
|
4,075,048
|
|
4,967,565
|
|
684,549
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
76,044
|
|
111,886
|
|
15,418
|
Prepaid assets and amounts due from related
|
|
207,565
|
|
258,926
|
|
35,681
|
Prepayments and other current assets, net
|
|
523,674
|
|
561,157
|
|
77,330
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
6,088,273
|
|
6,213,689
|
|
856,270
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term deposits
|
|
1,470,000
|
|
990,000
|
|
136,426
|
Investments
|
|
440,790
|
|
464,069
|
|
63,950
|
Goodwill
|
|
463,796
|
|
463,138
|
|
63,822
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
484,008
|
|
499,833
|
|
68,879
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
153,190
|
|
143,969
|
|
19,839
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
|
339,492
|
|
330,674
|
|
45,568
|
Prepayments and other non-current assets
|
|
128,262
|
|
110,539
|
|
15,233
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
3,479,538
|
|
3,002,222
|
|
413,717
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
9,567,811
|
|
9,215,911
|
|
1,269,987
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
66,613
|
|
24,268
|
|
3,344
|
Advances from customers and deferred revenue
|
|
265,628
|
|
253,242
|
|
34,898
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
54,594
|
|
55,723
|
|
7,679
|
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
|
|
1,360,949
|
|
1,086,114
|
|
149,669
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
|
161,529
|
|
177,891
|
|
24,514
|
Lease liabilities due within one year
|
|
28,581
|
|
27,545
|
|
3,796
|
Dividends payable
|
|
-
|
|
2,358,464
|
|
325,005
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
1,937,894
|
|
3,983,247
|
|
548,905
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
20,047
|
|
14,085
|
|
1,941
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
23,405
|
|
22,363
|
|
3,082
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
35,786
|
|
35,367
|
|
4,874
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
79,238
|
|
71,815
|
|
9,897
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
2,017,132
|
|
4,055,062
|
|
558,802
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HUYA INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
|
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
|
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
As of March 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;
|
|
52
|
|
52
|
|
7
|
Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;
|
|
98
|
|
98
|
|
14
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(108,101)
|
|
(152,775)
|
|
(21,053)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
8,866,492
|
|
6,526,092
|
|
899,320
|
Statutory reserves
|
|
122,429
|
|
122,429
|
|
16,871
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(2,100,291)
|
|
(2,099,364)
|
|
(289,300)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
770,000
|
|
764,317
|
|
105,326
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
7,550,679
|
|
5,160,849
|
|
711,185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
9,567,811
|
|
9,215,911
|
|
1,269,987
|
HUYA INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
202 4
|
|
December 31,
2024
|
|
March 31,
202 5
|
|
March 31,
202 5
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Live streaming
|
|
1,260,444
|
|
1,124,188
|
|
1,138,151
|
|
156,841
|
|
Game-related services, advertising and other
|
|
243,603
|
|
371,639
|
|
370,434
|
|
51,047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net revenues
|
|
1,504,047
|
|
1,495,827
|
|
1,508,585
|
|
207,888
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues(1)
|
|
(1,283,502)
|
|
(1,325,364)
|
|
(1,320,102)
|
|
(181,915)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
220,545
|
|
170,463
|
|
188,483
|
|
25,973
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
(135,106)
|
|
(123,313)
|
|
(129,525)
|
|
(17,849)
|
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
|
(76,232)
|
|
(62,798)
|
|
(60,695)
|
|
(8,364)
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
(60,032)
|
|
(81,054)
|
|
(61,445)
|
|
(8,467)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
(271,370)
|
|
(267,165)
|
|
(251,665)
|
|
(34,680)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
12,309
|
|
4,010
|
|
3,534
|
|
487
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(38,516)
|
|
(92,692)
|
|
(59,648)
|
|
(8,220)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
117,052
|
|
75,234
|
|
64,916
|
|
8,946
|
|
Impairment loss of investments
|
|
-
|
|
(151,089)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Foreign currency exchange losses, net
|
|
(2,419)
|
|
(522)
|
|
(416)
|
|
(57)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income tax expenses
|
|
76,117
|
|
(169,069)
|
|
4,852
|
|
669
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expenses
|
|
(5,084)
|
|
(3,134)
|
|
(3,248)
|
|
(448)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before loss in equity method
|
|
71,033
|
|
(172,203)
|
|
1,604
|
|
221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss in equity method investments, net of income
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(677)
|
|
(93)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to HUYA Inc.
|
|
71,033
|
|
(172,203)
|
|
927
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary
|
|
71,033
|
|
(172,203)
|
|
927
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HUYA INC.
|
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
|
|
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
202 4
|
|
December 31,
2024
|
|
March 31,
202 5
|
|
March 31,
202 5
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per ADS*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Basic
|
|
0.30
|
|
(0.75)
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
-Diluted
|
|
0.30
|
|
(0.75)
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
Net income (loss) per ordinary share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Basic
|
|
0.30
|
|
(0.75)
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
-Diluted
|
|
0.30
|
|
(0.75)
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of ADS used in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Basic
|
|
233,157,641
|
|
230,581,559
|
|
229,451,944
|
|
229,451,944
|
|
-Diluted
|
|
236,271,702
|
|
230,581,559
|
|
231,527,507
|
|
231,527,507
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
202 4
|
|
December 31,
2024
|
|
March 31,
202 5
|
|
March 31,
202 5
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
4,285
|
|
3,268
|
|
3,383
|
|
466
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
7,616
|
|
6,283
|
|
6,313
|
|
870
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
|
366
|
|
164
|
|
320
|
|
44
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
4,268
|
|
7,683
|
|
8,048
|
|
1,109
|
HUYA INC.
|
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
|
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
202 4
|
|
December 31,
2024
|
|
March 31,
202 5
|
|
March 31,
202 5
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
220,545
|
|
170,463
|
|
188,483
|
|
25,973
|
Share-based compensation expenses allocated in
|
|
4,285
|
|
3,268
|
|
3,383
|
|
466
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
224,830
|
|
173,731
|
|
191,866
|
|
26,439
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(38,516)
|
|
(92,692)
|
|
(59,648)
|
|
(8,220)
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
16,535
|
|
17,398
|
|
18,064
|
|
2,489
|
Amortization of intangible assets from business
|
|
5,930
|
|
5,964
|
|
5,996
|
|
826
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP operating loss
|
|
(16,051)
|
|
(69,330)
|
|
(35,588)
|
|
(4,905)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to HUYA Inc.
|
|
71,033
|
|
(172,203)
|
|
927
|
|
128
|
Impairment loss of investments
|
|
-
|
|
151,089
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
16,535
|
|
17,398
|
|
18,064
|
|
2,489
|
Amortization of intangible assets from business
|
|
4,922
|
|
4,950
|
|
4,977
|
|
686
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA
|
|
92,490
|
|
1,234
|
|
23,968
|
|
3,303
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary
|
|
71,033
|
|
(172,203)
|
|
927
|
|
128
|
Impairment loss of investments
|
|
-
|
|
151,089
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
16,535
|
|
17,398
|
|
18,064
|
|
2,489
|
Amortization of intangible assets from business
|
|
4,922
|
|
4,950
|
|
4,977
|
|
686
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary
|
|
92,490
|
|
1,234
|
|
23,968
|
|
3,303
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Basic
|
|
0.40
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.10
|
|
0.01
|
-Diluted
|
|
0.39
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.10
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per ADS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Basic
|
|
0.40
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.10
|
|
0.01
|
-Diluted
|
|
0.39
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.10
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of ADS used in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Basic
|
|
233,157,641
|
|
230,581,559
|
|
229,451,944
|
|
229,451,944
|
-Diluted
|
|
236,271,702
|
|
232,217,347
|
|
231,527,507
|
|
231,527,507
