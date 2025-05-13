New Study Challenges GLP-1 Norms With Strong Results On A Fraction Of The Usual Dose



In one of the largest and longest real-world obesity studies to date, Embla tracked nearly 2,700 adults over 64 weeks and achieved 16.7% average weight loss using 66% less semaglutide than typical U.S. doses

Results presented at the European Congress on Obesity, one of the world's top scientific meetings on obesity research, validate a personalized dosing model that pairs clinical oversight with structured coaching and tapering With GLP-1s projected to drive annual pharmacy costs above $150 billion, Embla formally launches its coaching-led, lower-dose care model to U.S. employers seeking sustainability

AUSTIN, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embla today announced results from a 64-week real-world study presented at the European Congress on Obesity , tracking nearly 2,700 adults in a digital GLP-1 treatment program. The study found that participants lost an average of 16.7% of their body weight on a mean dose of just 1.08 mg of semaglutide per week, substantially lower than the typical 2.4 mg target used in most U.S. treatment models. Nearly 98% of participants lost at least 5% of their starting body weight, a threshold widely recognized as clinically meaningful, and many sustained results even after tapering off the medication entirely.

As GLP-1 adoption grows among U.S. employers, the study points to a path toward meaningful outcomes without escalating drug costs. It suggests that many patients may be escalated to higher doses by default, and that structured support, dose personalization, and behavioral coaching could offer a more sustainable model. Embla is now making its approach available to U.S. employers as an alternative to high-dose GLP-1 programs.

"GLP-1s are powerful tools, but the tools too often become the treatment. When care is designed around the drug, doses are pushed higher by default. But when care is designed around the patient, lower doses often prove sufficient," said Nicholas Syhler, co-founder and co-CEO, Embla. "Our landmark study confirms that patients can achieve strong outcomes with less medication and underscores the urgency for a more thoughtful and sustainable approach to obesity care. It's time to rethink how we define effective care."

GLP-1 use is skyrocketing across U.S. employer health plans , with annual spending projected to surpass $150 billion within the decade. While many weight care programs aim to combine medication access with coaching and support, the industry has largely normalized dose escalation as the default, often without clear tapering protocols or long-term planning. Employers are absorbing rising pharmacy costs and navigating pressure from patients and providers alike, sometimes in absence of clarity on how to sustain outcomes or manage treatment duration.

Behind the landmark study's outcomes is a care model that departs meaningfully from the norms of U.S. GLP-1 programs. Embla uses a treat-to-target protocol that holds doses steady when patients are progressing, with fewer than 30 percent of users escalating beyond 1 mg per week. Every patient receives ongoing clinical oversight, access to trained human coaches and a structured tapering plan that begins once goals are met, which is a level of behavioral and pharmacologic integration still uncommon in the space.

"GLP-1s have created a wave of opportunity, but also a wave of confusion, especially in markets like the U.S. where cost, access, and care delivery often pull in different directions," said Laust Wilster Axelsen, co-founder and co-CEO, Embla. "Employers, clinicians, and patients all want better outcomes, but they also want predictability, safety, and a sense of control. Our model is built to deliver that with a clinical framework that supports tapering, reinforces behavior change and makes results more sustainable."

Embla's coaching is grounded in Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), two evidence-based modalities shown to support lasting behavior change in weight management. This psychological layer complements the clinical protocol and is central to Embla's effort to make obesity care more durable, accessible, and patient-centered.

Embla's study, titled "Treat to Target in Weight Management with Semaglutide: Real-World Evidence from an eHealth Clinic ," is available as a preprint and under peer review. Full publication is expected later this year.

For more information, visit .

About Embla

Embla is a turnkey, digital weight care solution built for cost-conscious U.S. employers. Combining GLP-1 micro-dosing with expert psychology-based coaching, Embla delivers an average 16.7% weight loss in 12 months, using 66% less medication. That means better outcomes, fewer side effects, and lower costs. Embla's approach is validated by one of the world's largest real-world GLP-1 studies and supported by partnerships with the University of Copenhagen and biotech giant Novonesis. Founded in Denmark, the home of GLP-1, Embla is trusted by U.S. pharmacies and available in the U.S., the UK and Denmark.

Media Contact:

embla @hermespr

SOURCE Embla

