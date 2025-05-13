Aperol Launches Global Campaign To Kickstart Summer 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Launching across over 30 countries, "L'unico. Per tutti" is a universal message that reinforces Aperol's place at the heart of social moments and everywhere. Created in partnership with DDB Paris, the hero film captures the journey of an Aperol Spritz being served on a vibrant bar terrace. As the signature orange drink is delivered, its distinctive presence inspires a ripple of recognition, creating what the brand calls the "orange wave" – a playful visual metaphor for the drink's unmistakable character.

With its bittersweet, refreshing taste and instantly recognisable hue, Aperol Spritz is the number one cocktail in Italy*, topping Google's spritz searches with over 20.7 million queries in 2024.** Whether enjoyed as a pre-dinner moment or as a social occasion in its own right, Aperol Spritz is often present in settings where people come together to savour time well spent and shared enjoyment.

The new campaign also signals the start of summer, capturing the golden-hour magic of Aperitivo time in the place where it all began: the Italian piazza. Shot in the sun-drenched Piazza del Popolo in Ascoli Piceno, Aperol brings viewers in a moment of coming together, unwinding, and sharing flavour, conversation and connection. Long before it became a global trend, Aperol Spritz was a social tradition rooted in Italian life, where piazzas become open-air living rooms and ordering it marks the start of a moment of joyful conviviality.

Supporting content features a cast of Aperol "Friends of the House," which is a vibrant collective deeply connected to the brand and embodying the distinctive Aperol energy and lifestyle. These include Alessia Lanza (Italy), HandLuggageOnly (UK), and Kamrad (Germany), whose roles help bring the campaign to life in their respective markets.

Andrea Neri – Managing Director House of Aperitifs – Campari Group:



"At the heart of this campaign is a celebration of Aperol's unique place in global culture. Aperol has helped a beloved Italian ritual become a global tradition, and today, when people think of a spritz, Aperol comes to mind. With 'L'unico. Per tutti,' we're celebrating the vibrant orange wave that accompanies the connections of friends and communities everywhere. This campaign highlights what makes Aperol distinctive: our colour, our perfect serve, our sociability, and our Italian flair."

Alexander Kalchev – CEO & CCO – DDB Paris:



"This campaign is all about the vibe of Aperol Spritz. It's about celebrating that perfectly imperfect moment when people come together to share a drink that truly can claim the word iconic. We wanted to keep things simple and transport you to this charming Italian piazza and capture the Aperitivo moment in an authentic and universal way."

The multi-channel campaign will run across TV, VOD, social media, YouTube, OOH, e-commerce and influencer-led content throughout summer 2025.

