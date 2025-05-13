Theravance Biopharma To Participate In An Upcoming Investor Conference

DUBLIN, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH ) will participate in a Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference in New York City at NASDAQ Tuesday, May 20 at 10:30 AM EDT (7:30 AM PDT / 3:30 PM IST) and will be hosting in-person meetings with the investment community at the conference.

A webcast of the event may be accessed by visiting Theravance , under the Investors section, Events and Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.'s focus is to deliver Medicines that Make a Difference® in people's lives. In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma leverages decades of expertise, which has led to the development of FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Ampreloxetine, its late-stage investigational once-daily norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) in patients with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), has the potential to be a first in class therapy effective in treating a constellation of cardinal symptoms in MSA patients. The Company is committed to creating/driving shareholder value.

For more information, please visit .

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA®, THERAVANCE® and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies (in the U.S. and certain other countries).

YUPELRI® is a registered trademark of Mylan Specialty L.P., a Viatris company. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

[email protected]

650-808-4045

SOURCE Theravance Biopharma, Inc.

