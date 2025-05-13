Invest Qatar, HKTDC Sign Mou

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) have signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen economic ties and promote bilateral trade and investment between Qatar and Hong Kong. The signing took place during a visit by a high-level business delegation of more than 50 business leaders from Hong Kong and mainland China, led by John KC Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and organised by HKTDC.

This collaboration establishes a framework for cooperation to enhance business opportunities and promote common interests in both regions. The agreement outlines joint participation in trade fairs, investment conferences, workshops and other events that facilitate direct interactions between investors and businesses, showcasing potential opportunities in each market.

It emphasises the importance of collaboration between businesses and entrepreneurs through trade missions, business forums and networking events to foster a robust exchange of knowledge that will benefit both economies. Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO of Invest Qatar, said:“This partnership marks an important step in strengthening economic and trade relations between Qatar and Hong Kong. By combining our efforts, we aim to create a more conducive environment for investment and foster collaboration that drives sustainable growth in both regions.”

Margaret Fong, Executive Director of HKTDC, added:“We are excited to partner with Invest Qatar and explore new opportunities that benefit businesses and investors in both Hong Kong and Qatar. This MOU will enable us to better serve our stakeholders and further promote Hong Kong as a gateway for Qatari businesses looking to expand into mainland China and the wider Asia region.”

The collaboration between Invest Qatar and HKTDC is part of a broader effort to enhance bilateral trade and investment ties between the two regions, providing a platform for businesses to explore new markets and opportunities.