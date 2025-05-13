Qatari Businessmen Association Signs Three Mous With Investment Organisations In Hong Kong

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) welcomed H E John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, and his accompanying delegation during a private roundtable, on the sideline of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, 3 MoUs were signed between QBA and various economic and investment organisations in Hong Kong.

From the QBA, the meeting was attended by H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, QBA Chairman, along with QBA board members Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, Sheikh Nawaf Nasser bin Khaled Al Thani, and Saud Al Mana.

Also from QBA members Omar Al Fardan, Khalid Al Mannai, Salah Al Jaidah, Sheikh Mansour bin Jassim Al Thani, Nabil Abu Issa, Abdulsalam Abu Issa, Abdullah Al Kubaisi, Youssef Al Mahmoud, and Hakan Ozedmir, in addition to Rashid Al Mansoori, CEO of Aamal Company, as well as Sarah Abdallah, QBA Deputy General Manager.

At the beginning of the meeting, John Lee, Chief Executive of Hong Kong, stated that Qatar's economy is strong and considered the best in the Gulf in terms of growth, saying that he regarded Doha as a prominent commercial and financial hub for business in the Middle East and that Hong Kong is similarly a major business center in Asia, equipped with numerous offices to help companies and investors benefit from the opportunities available.

During his note, John Lee invited members of the QBA to visit his country, pointing out that Hong Kong companies are looking to invest in vital sectors in Qatar, including infrastructure, information technology, fintech, and health and biotech technologies. He also added that Hong Kong is home to a large number of successful entrepreneurs in these sectors.

For his part, Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of QBA, welcomed the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, and said that Qatari companies have, in recent years, grown into major players in various sectors and have proven their capabilities through the successful implementation of mega projects-both domestically, as seen in the successful hosting of the Qatar World Cup 2022, and internationally through participation in numerous projects across different continents.

Sheikh Faisal noted that QBA members are aware of the significant potential offered by Hong Kong's economy in the fields of services and tourism, as well as its openness to the world's largest markets, including China-one of Qatar's biggest trading partners.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, QBA board member, pointed out that Qatar, through its 2025–2030 national strategy, is shifting toward a knowledge-based economy that aligns with Hong Kong's key sectors like financial services, artificial intelligence, logistics, and tourism.

He noted that QBA will work with the entities with which the MoUs were signed to identify specific economic sectors for joint efforts between the Qatari Businessmen Association and its Hong Kong counterparts, in a way that strengthens trade and economic ties, adding that QBA is ready to visit Hong Kong to explore available investment opportunities.

Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani, QBA Board member, stated that Hong Kong has a special program aimed at attracting family-owned businesses, especially from Gulf countries. He mentioned in his intervention that Hong Kong is also working on easing capital investment entry requirements to support its efforts in attracting family offices and strengthening its position as a global wealth hub.

In the presence of John Lee, Chief Executive of Hong Kong, and Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, QBA announced and exchanged three Memorandums of Understanding and agreements with“Invest Hong Kong,” the Hong Kong Trade and Development Council, and the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong.

These MoUs aim to enhance economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two sides and facilitate investment processes in both directions.