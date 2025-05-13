Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Canned Food Market Overview 2024-2030: Canned Fish/Seafood Leads Global Demand, Tuna And Salmon In Spotlight


2025-05-13 06:02:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canned food preservation ensures extended shelf life and freshness using heat-treated, airtight containers. The global market, valued at $116.3 billion in 2024, is set to reach $154.4 billion by 2030, growing at a 4.8% CAGR. Factors like urbanization and health consciousness drive demand for organic, ready-to-eat meals. North America leads in consumption, while Asia-Pacific shows rapid growth. Canned Fish/Seafood tops in demand, with supermarkets and online sales dominating distribution.

Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canned Food - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global canned food market, valued at USD 116.3 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 154.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8%

This comprehensive report covers canned food market analysis by product type, variety, and distribution channel from 2021 to 2030, with projections for 2024 to 2030. It also profiles major companies and industry developments to provide insights into market progression.

The canned food market is rapidly evolving, driven by changing consumer preferences and technological advancements. As health consciousness rises, manufacturers are focusing on organic ingredients, lowering sodium and sugar content, and offering non-GMO options. Innovations like BPA-free linings and enhanced sterilization methods address food safety concerns, bolstering consumer trust.

Factors such as urbanization, busy lifestyles, and increased awareness of canned food's health benefits are key growth drivers. The demand for convenient, ready-to-eat meals is soaring, notably among working professionals and students. Manufacturers are also exploring new flavors and international cuisines to cater to various tastes.

Canned Food Regional Market Trends

North America leads in canned food consumption due to consumer preferences for convenience and a strong presence of established players. In the US, canned vegetables' per capita consumption reached around 16.6 pounds in 2021. Canada also shows significant demand, supported by robust distribution networks. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest market growth due to urbanization, shifting dietary habits, and a preference for convenient food solutions. China's large population and rising disposable incomes drive demand, with India's and Japan's contributions also notable. The introduction of international retail channels like supermarkets in this region enhances product availability.

Canned Food Market by Product Type

Canned fish and seafood are the most demanded products globally, driven by their nutritional content, including omega-3 fatty acids. These products, such as canned tuna and salmon, are growing in popularity among health-conscious consumers. Manufacturers are responding by offering new, flavorful, preservative-free options.

Canned Food Market by Variety

Regular canned foods dominate the market due to their cost-effectiveness and availability. However, organic canned foods are experiencing faster growth as health-minded consumers seek products without synthetic pesticides and chemicals.

Canned Food Market by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and hypermarkets remain the largest distribution channels, offering consumers a one-stop shop for groceries, including canned foods with clear labeling. Online sales are poised for rapid growth, a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted the convenience of digital shopping platforms.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 290
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $116.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $154.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8%
Regions Covered Global


Companies Featured

  • AYAM
  • B&G Foods, Inc.
  • Baxters Food Group Ltd
  • Bolton Group
  • Bonduelle SA
  • Bumble Bee Foods LLC
  • Bush Brothers & Company
  • Campbell Soup Company
  • Century Pacific Food, Inc.
  • CHB Group
  • ConAgra Foods, Inc.
  • Crown Prince, Inc.
  • Danish Crown A/S
  • Del Monte Foods, Inc.
  • Dole plc
  • General Mills, Inc.
  • Greenyard NV
  • Hormel Foods Corp
  • JBS SA
  • Kellanova (Formerly Kellogg's)
  • La Doria SpA
  • Nestle SA
  • Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.
  • Pinnacle Foods, Inc.
  • Princes Foods
  • Seneca Foods Corp
  • Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co Ltd
  • StarKist Co.
  • Thai Union Group PCL
  • The Kraft Heinz Company
  • Universal Canning, Inc.
  • Wild Planet Foods, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Canned Food Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN13052025004107003653ID1109541778

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search