Canned Food Market Overview 2024-2030: Canned Fish/Seafood Leads Global Demand, Tuna And Salmon In Spotlight

Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canned Food - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global canned food market, valued at USD 116.3 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 154.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8%

This comprehensive report covers canned food market analysis by product type, variety, and distribution channel from 2021 to 2030, with projections for 2024 to 2030. It also profiles major companies and industry developments to provide insights into market progression.

The canned food market is rapidly evolving, driven by changing consumer preferences and technological advancements. As health consciousness rises, manufacturers are focusing on organic ingredients, lowering sodium and sugar content, and offering non-GMO options. Innovations like BPA-free linings and enhanced sterilization methods address food safety concerns, bolstering consumer trust.

Factors such as urbanization, busy lifestyles, and increased awareness of canned food's health benefits are key growth drivers. The demand for convenient, ready-to-eat meals is soaring, notably among working professionals and students. Manufacturers are also exploring new flavors and international cuisines to cater to various tastes.

Canned Food Regional Market Trends

North America leads in canned food consumption due to consumer preferences for convenience and a strong presence of established players. In the US, canned vegetables' per capita consumption reached around 16.6 pounds in 2021. Canada also shows significant demand, supported by robust distribution networks. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest market growth due to urbanization, shifting dietary habits, and a preference for convenient food solutions. China's large population and rising disposable incomes drive demand, with India's and Japan's contributions also notable. The introduction of international retail channels like supermarkets in this region enhances product availability.

Canned Food Market by Product Type

Canned fish and seafood are the most demanded products globally, driven by their nutritional content, including omega-3 fatty acids. These products, such as canned tuna and salmon, are growing in popularity among health-conscious consumers. Manufacturers are responding by offering new, flavorful, preservative-free options.

Canned Food Market by Variety

Regular canned foods dominate the market due to their cost-effectiveness and availability. However, organic canned foods are experiencing faster growth as health-minded consumers seek products without synthetic pesticides and chemicals.

Canned Food Market by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and hypermarkets remain the largest distribution channels, offering consumers a one-stop shop for groceries, including canned foods with clear labeling. Online sales are poised for rapid growth, a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted the convenience of digital shopping platforms.

Key Attributes:

