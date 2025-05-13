Probiotics Global Market Overview 2025: Bacteria Strain Dominates Probiotics Market As Research Validates Benefits
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|454
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$72 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$126.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- AB-Biotics SA Adisseo Amul Amway Corp Apsen Farmaceutica S/A Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Arla Foods amba Bifodan A/S BioGaia AB BIOHM Health China-Biotics, Inc. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Church & Dwight Co, Inc. Custom Probiotics, Inc. Danone SA Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Co Elanco Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. Ganeden, Inc. Garden of Life (Nestle SA) General Mills, Inc. Glac Biotech i-Health, Inc. Infinant Health, Inc. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. Kerry Group plc Koninklijke DSM NV Lallemand, Inc. Lesaffre Group Lifeway Foods, Inc. L'Oreal SA Megmilk Snow Brand Co Ltd Meiji Holdings Co Ltd Morinaga Milk Industry Co Ltd Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. Nature's Bounty Co Nature's Way Products LLC Nebraska Cultures, Inc. Neutraceutix, Inc. NextFoods, Inc. Novozymes A/S Now Foods NutraScience Labs PepsiCo, Inc. PharmaCare Laboratories Pty Ltd Probi AB Probiotical SpA Procter & Gamble Co Protexin Protocol For Life Balance Reckitt Benckiser LLC Renew Life Formulas LLC Sabinsa Corp So Good So You Suja Life LLC Sun Genomics SynBio Tech, Inc. UAS Laboratories LLC Unique Biotech Ltd Winclove Probiotics BV Yakult Honsha Co Ltd
