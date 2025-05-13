Probiotics Global Market Overview 2025: Bacteria Strain Dominates Probiotics Market As Research Validates Benefits

Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Probiotics - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With a significant projected CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030, the global probiotics market is expected to reach a value of $126.7 billion by 2030.

The comprehensive global probiotics market report covers strain types, forms, functions, applications, end-use sectors, and distribution channels, offering detailed insights from 2021 to 2030. With profiles of over 60 major companies, the report highlights industry developments and market dynamics.

Probiotics are gaining recognition as crucial players in supporting gut health and the immune system, leading to their incorporation in various dietary solutions. The rise in conditions such as lactose intolerance and digestive imbalances has propelled demand for probiotics as preventive healthcare solutions, supported by consumer interest in functional foods with health benefits.

The global probiotics market is poised for substantial growth, driven by increased consumer demand for functional foods, advancements in microbiome research, and rising digestive disorders. Probiotics serve as alternatives to antibiotics, gaining traction amid concerns over antibiotic resistance. They promote a beneficial balance of microbes in the body, impacting immunity, digestion, and inflammation reduction.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific leads the probiotics market growth due to a large population, rising disposable incomes, increasing health awareness, and supportive government regulations. Collaborative efforts between academic institutions and industry players are enhancing product safety and efficacy, fueling market expansion in this region.

Bacterial strains, including Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, are expected to account for a larger market share due to their application in products like yogurt and fermented dairy. Clinical research supports the efficacy and safety of these strains. Additionally, the demand for yeast strains, particularly in probiotic drinks for gut health and immune support, is anticipated to grow rapidly.

Preventive healthcare applications dominate the probiotics market, aligning with growing health concerns and innovation in probiotic products. Meanwhile, therapeutic uses for gastrointestinal and other health conditions are experiencing faster growth, reflecting the broader applicability of probiotics in addressing various ailments.

By application, the foods and beverages sector holds the largest market share, attributed to rising consumer interest in digestive health support and functional nutrition. However, dietary supplements are emerging as a fast-growing application, benefiting from increased awareness of their health advantages.

In terms of distribution channels, hypermarkets and supermarkets currently lead, offering easy access to probiotics. Nevertheless, online sales are set to rise rapidly due to consumer preference for convenience, easy price comparisons, and home delivery options.

