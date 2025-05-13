22Nd Century Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Change
|2025
|2024
|$
|%
|Revenues, net
|$
|5,956
|$
|6,469
|(513
|)
|(7.9
|)
|Gross profit (loss)
|$
|(609
|)
|$
|(1,129
|)
|520
|(46.1
|)
|Operating loss
|$
|(2,570
|)
|$
|(4,434
|)
|1,864
|(42.0
|)
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(3,274
|)
|$
|(5,450
|)
|2,176
|(39.9
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per common share from continuing operations
|$
|(1.89
|)
|$
|(230.82
|)
|229
|(99.2
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|$
|(2,319
|)
|$
|(3,500
|)
|1,181
|33.8
|(a) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see“Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Tables A at the end of this release for reconciliations of adjusted amounts to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measures.
Summary Product Line Results
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|$
|Cartons
|$
|Cartons
|$
|Cartons
|Contract Manufacturing
|Cigarettes
|5,013
|319
|2,760
|91
|2,253
|228
|Filtered Cigars
|1,103
|159
|3,626
|536
|(2,523
|)
|(377
|)
|Cigarillos
|(5
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(5
|)
|-
|Total Contract Manufacturing
|6,111
|478
|6,386
|627
|(275
|)
|(149
|)
|VLN®
|(155
|)
|(2
|)
|83
|1
|(238
|)
|(3
|)
|Total Product Line Revenues
|5,956
|476
|6,469
|628
|(513
|)
|(152
|)
About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century Group is the pioneering nicotine harm reduction company in the tobacco industry enabling smokers to take control of their nicotine consumption.
We created our flagship product, the VLN® cigarette, to give traditional cigarette smokers an authentic and familiar alternative that helps them take control of their nicotine consumption. VLN® cigarettes have 95% less nicotine than the traditional cigarette and have been proven to greatly reduce nicotine consumption. Instead of offering new ways of delivering nicotine to addicted smokers, we offer smokers the option to take control of their nicotine consumption and make informed and more productive choices, including the choice to avoid addictive levels of nicotine altogether.
Our wholly owned subsidiaries include a leading cigarette manufacturer that produces all VLN® products and provides turnkey contract manufacturing for other tobacco brands both domestically and internationally. The 60,000 square foot facility in Mocksville, North Carolina has the capacity to produce more than 45 million cartons of combusted tobacco products annually with additional space for expansion.
Our proprietary reduced nicotine tobacco blends are made possible by comprehensive and patented technologies that regulate nicotine biosynthesis activities in the tobacco plant, resulting in full flavor and high yield with 95% less nicotine. Our extensive patent portfolio has been developed to ensure we have the only low nicotine combustible cigarette in the United States and critical international markets. Our mission is to sell the last cigarette before the 22nd Century.
VLN® and Helps You Smoke Less® are registered trademarks of 22nd Century Limited LLC.
Learn more at xxiicentury.com , on X (formerly Twitter) , on LinkedIn , and on YouTube .
Learn more about VLN® at .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our full year business outlook. Forward-looking statements typically contain terms such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“consider,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“explore,”“foresee,”“goal,”“guidance,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“preliminary,”“probable,”“project,”“promising,”“seek,”“should,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding (i) our cost reduction initiatives, (ii) our expectations regarding regulatory enforcement, including our ability to receive an exemption from new regulations, (iii) our financial and operating performance and (iv) our expectations for our business interruption insurance claim. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 20, 2025. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Notes regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to the Company's reported results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company provides EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.
In order to calculate EBITDA, the Company adjusts net (loss) income by adding back interest expense (income), provision (benefit) for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA adjusted by the Company for certain non-cash and/or non-operating expenses, including adding back equity-based employee compensation expense, restructuring and restructuring-related charges such as impairment, acquisition and transaction costs, and other unusual or infrequently occurring items, if applicable, such as inventory reserves and adjustments, gains or losses on disposal of property, plant and equipment, and gains or losses on investments.
The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important financial measures that supplement discussion and analysis of its financial condition and results of operations and enhances an understanding of its operating performance. While management considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important, these financial performance measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as operating (loss) income, net (loss) income and cash flows from operations. Adjusted EBITDA is susceptible to varying calculations and the Company's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to those of other companies.
Net total debt is calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents. In addition to the performance measures identified above, we believe that net total debt provides a meaningful measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our activities, including the financing of scheduled debt repayments.
Investor Relations & Media Contact
Matt Kreps
Investor Relations
22nd Century Group
...
214-597-8200
22nd CENTURY GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except share and per-share data)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,133
|$
|4,422
|Accounts receivable, net
|4,322
|1,698
|Inventories
|2,555
|2,015
|Insurance recoveries
|768
|768
|GVB promissory note
|-
|500
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,559
|1,068
|Current assets of discontinued operations held for sale
|758
|1,051
|Total current assets
|11,095
|11,522
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|2,662
|2,773
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|1,572
|1,639
|Intangible assets, net
|6,114
|5,724
|Other assets
|15
|15
|Total assets
|$
|21,458
|$
|21,673
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current liabilities:
|Notes and loans payable - current
|$
|-
|$
|254
|Current portion of long-term debt
|3,929
|1,500
|Operating lease obligations
|272
|261
|Accounts payable
|3,089
|2,401
|Accrued expenses
|2,121
|1,021
|Accrued litigation
|768
|768
|Accrued payroll
|208
|318
|Accrued excise taxes and fees
|3,849
|2,038
|Deferred income
|79
|20
|Other current liabilities
|1,223
|100
|Current liabilities of discontinued operations held for sale
|858
|1,281
|Total current liabilities
|16,396
|9,962
|Long-term liabilities:
|Operating lease obligations
|1,363
|1,437
|Long-term debt
|-
|5,165
|Other long-term liabilities
|74
|1,097
|Total liabilities
|17,833
|17,661
|Shareholders' equity (deficit)
|Preferred stock, $.00001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized
|Common stock, $.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized
|Capital stock issued and outstanding:
|2,733,232 common shares (730,148 at December 31, 2024)
|Common stock, par value
|-
|-
|Capital in excess of par value
|401,824
|397,883
|Accumulated deficit
|(398,199
|)
|(393,871
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|3,625
|4,012
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|21,458
|$
|21,673
22nd CENTURY GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except share and per-share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues, net
|$
|5,956
|$
|6,469
|Cost of goods sold
|2,884
|4,213
|Excise taxes and fees on products
|3,681
|3,385
|Gross (loss) profit
|(609
|)
|(1,129
|)
|Operating expenses:
|Sales, general and administrative
|1,799
|2,906
|Research and development
|162
|425
|Other operating expense, net
|-
|(26
|)
|Total operating expenses
|1,961
|3,305
|Operating loss from continuing operations
|(2,570
|)
|(4,434
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Other income (expense), net
|(162
|)
|-
|Interest income, net
|16
|-
|Interest expense
|(558
|)
|(1,016
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|(704
|)
|(1,016
|)
|Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|(3,274
|)
|(5,450
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(3,274
|)
|$
|(5,450
|)
|Discontinued operations:
|Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes
|$
|(1,054
|)
|$
|(289
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|Loss from discontinued operations
|$
|(1,054
|)
|$
|(289
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(4,328
|)
|$
|(5,739
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(4,328
|)
|$
|(5,739
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(4,328
|)
|$
|(5,739
|)
|Deemed dividends
|-
|(3,589
|)
|Net loss available to common shareholders
|$
|(4,328
|)
|$
|(9,328
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per common share from continuing operations
|$
|(1.89
|)
|$
|(230.82
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per common share from discontinued operations
|$
|(0.61
|)
|$
|(12.25
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per common share from deemed dividends
|$
|-
|$
|(152.00
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per common share
|$
|(2.50
|)
|$
|(395.07
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|1,729,212
|23,612
Table A – Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures
(dollars in thousands, except share and per-share data)
Below is a table containing information relating to the Company's Net loss, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, including a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP measures for such periods.
|Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|Amounts in thousands ($000's)
|except share and per share data
|(UNAUDITED)
|$ Change
|2025
|2024
|fav / (unfav) 1
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(3,274
|)
|$
|(5,450
|)
|$
|2,175
|Interest (income)/expense, net
|543
|1,016
|(473
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|Amortization and depreciation
|224
|266
|(42
|)
|EBITDA
|$
|(2,507
|)
|$
|(4,168
|)
|$
|1,661
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring and impairment
|-
|(26
|)
|26
|Inventory write-down
|-
|431
|(431
|)
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|-
|82
|(82
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|162
|-
|162
|Equity-based employee compensation expense
|26
|181
|(155
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(2,319
|)
|$
|(3,500
|)
|$
|1,181
|Adjusted EBITDA loss per common share
|$
|(1.34
|)
|$
|(148.24
|)
|$
|146.90
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|1,729,212
|23,612
1Fav = Favorable variance, which increases EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA; Unfav = unfavorable variance, which reduces EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Table B: Net Total Debt Reconciliation
(dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Total debt
|$
|3,929
|$
|6,665
|Add: debt discounts and deferred issuance costs included in total debt
|628
|1,025
|Total principal amount of debt outstanding
|4,558
|7,690
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|1,133
|4,422
|Net total debt (Non-GAAP)
|$
|3,425
|$
|3,268
