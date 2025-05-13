Wuffes On The Future Of Dog Health: Trends, Innovation, And What’S Next Reported By Expert Consumers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Interview highlights science-first pet wellness, clinical trials, and industry shifts

NEW YORK CITY, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand for evidence-based pet care continues to rise, Expert Consumers sat down with Wuffes co-founders Josh Savinson and Sam Venning to discuss what lies ahead for the dog health industry. The conversation covers emerging trends in personalized wellness routines for pets, Wuffes' investment in large-scale clinical trials, and the company's mission to bring transparency and scientific rigor to the future of canine health solutions.

From Challenge to Change: The Founding of Wuffes

What inspired the founders to launch Wuffes and focus on pet wellness?

The story began with David, a senior family dog suffering from debilitating arthritis. When co-founder Sam Venning took David in, he struggled to find effective, trustworthy care options. Most products available at the time were filled with unnecessary fillers, lacked sufficient active ingredients, and failed to deliver results. Determined to help, Sam began researching mobility-supporting ingredients and adjusted David's diet. The improvement in David's mobility was remarkable.

That experience led to a pivotal conversation with business partner Josh Savinson, who asked the question:“Why aren't we making this accessible to every dog?”

Having already worked together on other ventures, Sam and Josh recognized an opportunity to make a meaningful difference. Inspired by David's recovery and the clear gap in the market, they launched Wuffes - a company dedicated to advancing canine health through science-led, high-quality solutions. For the founders, Wuffes was more than a brand; it became a mission to help dogs live healthier, more comfortable lives at every stage.

In the Q&A that follows, Savinson and Venning explore how pet parents are shifting toward proactive care, how Wuffes is advancing clinically tested formulations, and why educating consumers is key to long-term pet wellness.

How do you see the future of dog health evolving in the next 5 years?

Sam Venning: We believe the future of dog health is moving toward a more proactive, personalized, and science-driven approach. Pet parents are demanding the same level of research, transparency, and customization they expect in human healthcare.

Over the next five years, we anticipate broader adoption of targeted wellness routines tailored to a dog's breed, size, age, and individual needs - not just reactive care after problems arise. Advances in veterinary science, improved ingredient validation, and increased consumer education will continue to raise the bar for product quality and efficacy.

What trends in pet care are you most excited about right now?

Josh Savinson: We're especially excited about the shift toward proactive wellness planning and the integration of clinical validation into everyday pet products. Pet parents today aren't just looking for convenience - they're seeking evidence-based solutions backed by real science and veterinary expertise. We're also inspired by the growth of breed- and life-stage-specific wellness products, which allow for much more precise support of long-term mobility, joint health, and overall health.

What's your vision for the brand moving forward?

Venning: Our vision is to continue leading the shift toward science-first, transparent pet wellness. We're already at the final stage of our first large-scale clinical trial on our hero product, validating the impact of our formulations in a real-world setting. And that's just the beginning.

We're expanding our research and development efforts to bring even more targeted solutions to market, tailored to breed size, life stage, and specific health needs. Several additional clinical trials are already in the pipeline, reinforcing our commitment to evidence-backed innovation. At every step, we're deepening our relationship with pet parents by offering education, transparency, and rigorously tested solutions they can trust - because pets deserve nothing less.

How does Wuffes ensure the quality and safety of its products?

Savinson: Every decision we make is guided by a focus on pet health, which is why we prioritize:



Third-party accreditation: Securing the NASC seal demonstrates our commitment to the highest industry standards. Ingredient transparency: Every product is third-party lab-tested, and customers can request full batch testing results for peace of mind.

What role does customer feedback play in shaping your product line?

Savinson: The big unlock for us was very early on. We've always had a pretty big and interactive Facebook group that we would funnel customers to after they purchased. What we were finding in there was not just the type of questions, but the level of questions and the complexity around their need and want for information. This was the thing that made us realize that we have to provide the knowledge for customers to help make more informed purchasing decisions.

How do you see Wuffes standing out in the competitive pet wellness market?

Venning: I think we were one of the first true D2C companies to put science and education at the forefront of the customer journey when we originally launched Wuffes. Roughly 60-70% of our content is educational at its core, exploring topics like proactive joint care, the importance of mobility in senior dogs, or the gut-immune connection in canine health. The remaining 30-40% focuses more directly on our products, but even that content is framed around how and why the ingredients work, backed by research and vet insight, rather than just product features. We believe that when pet parents understand the 'why,' they're better equipped to make decisions that truly support their dog's health - whether or not they choose our brand.

We've also prioritized being realistic and transparent with our customers. Many other companies overpromise to get customers to convert. While this might work for short-term gains, over the long run, a customer is just going to churn when they realize the product doesn't do what you stated it would do. People might be using educational content, but they're showing immediate transformations in their dog, which is just never going to happen. Being realistic and transparent with the customer is important. We're big on under promising and over delivering from a user and an educational standpoint, which has helped us stand out.

Are there any upcoming product launches or initiatives you'd like to highlight?

Venning: We know science and quality studies are truly lacking in this space, which is why we're currently conducting our own, which is the largest-ever clinical trial of its kind in North America. The study examines: Pain response, range of motion, and overall mobility improvements in osteoarthritic large breed dogs, and has almost 10X the sample size of comparable studies in the space. Unlike competitors who use clinically tested ingredients at ineffective levels, Wuffes formulates its products with clinically proven levels of active ingredients for real results.

Any advice for pet owners looking to improve their dog's health and well-being?

Savinson: Based on scientific evidence, 20% of adult dogs (over 5) and 80% of dogs over 8 suffer from painful joint issues. So we, and our expert partners, always share how critical it is to invest in proactive joint health care in younger dogs, as well as reactive care in aging dogs or those actively suffering from joint issues. We are also firm believers in holistic care, that means ensuring your pup is not only getting the nutrients they need, but the proper physical and mental activity to live happy and healthy for as long as physically possible.

Wuffes continues to drive forward pet wellness through science, transparency, and education.

