Craig Goldberg Of Inharmony Interactive Featured In Two Episodes Of Office Hours With David Meltzer Season 7 On Apple TV

Season 7, Episode 7: Josh Luber (Entrepreneur and Co-Founder of StockX), Nada Lena (Founder & CEO of Rise Up For You, Author, and TEDx Motivational Speaker), Craig Goldberg (Keynote Speaker, Vibroacoustic Therapy Expert, & Co-Founder of inHarmony

Season 7, Episode 2: Rick Jordan (CEO & Founder of ReachOut Technology), Dan Fleyshman (Author & Founder of Elevator Studio), Craig Goldberg (Keynote Speaker, Vibroacoustic Therapy Expert, & Co-Founder of inHarmony), Sam Taggart (Founder of D2Dex

Bringing Relaxation to the Office Hours Set with the inHarmony Relaxation Furniture

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- inHarmony Interactive is proud to announce that its co-founder, Craig Goldberg, was featured in two episodes of Season 7 of Office Hours with David Meltzer on Apple TV. As a returning guest of Office Hours, Goldberg appeared in Season 7, Episode 2 (aired April 4, 2025) and Season 7, Episode 7 (aired May 9, 2025), where he introduced viewers to inHarmony's unique approach to relaxation through sound and vibration. By sharing the science behind how this technology helps individuals create moments of calm, Goldberg emphasized how it supports overall well-being and enables people to navigate the demands of their busy lives.Season 7, Episode 2 Recap (Aired April 4, 2025):In Episode 2, Craig Goldberg shared how inHarmony's technology uses sound and vibration to bring the body into balance through harmonic resonance. Designed for high-performers, inHarmony's products guide users into a deeply relaxed state, supporting full-body restoration, enhanced mental clarity, and greater resilience.Goldberg explained in detail that we are energetic beings, continuously tuning into the vibrations and frequencies in our environment. inHarmony's relaxation furniture helps users return to their optimal frequency, promoting equilibrium and internal alignment. By making rest more efficient and accessible, inHarmony empowers individuals to recharge and perform at their highest potential. For those constantly building and striving, downtime is not a luxury-it is essential. inHarmony provides a powerful solution to integrate recovery into even the busiest lifestyle.The episode's powerhouse panel featured Rick Jordan (CEO & Founder of ReachOut Technology), Dan Fleyshman (Author & Founder of Elevator Studio), and Sam Taggart (Founder of D2Dexperts, Public Speaker, and Podcaster). Guest highlights included Les Brown, Tim Storey, Albert Preciado, Chad Sanschagrin, and Ryan Pineda-each offering perspectives on mindset, growth, and performance.Season 7, Episode 7 Recap (Aired May 9, 2025):In Episode 7, Goldberg took a deeper dive into the science behind inHarmony's vibroacoustic therapy-a method that combines sound and vibration to create a fully immersive, three-dimensional relaxation experience. He described how inHarmony's relaxation furniture uses tactile transducers to transform sound into vibration, allowing users to feel what they hear and engage mechanoreceptors in the skin. This multisensory integration helps the brain relax, encourages inward focus, and supports nervous system regulation.Goldberg also emphasized that relaxation is not just a wellness trend, but a foundational tool for high-performing individuals and teams. He advocated for prioritizing employee health through recovery spaces in the workplace, including corporate wellness suites featuring inHarmony's technology. Just 20 minutes on the inHarmony system could simulate the restorative effects of a 4–6 hour nap, offering a fast, effective reset. According to the 2024 Return on Wellbeing Report by Wellhub , 95% of companies that measured the return on investment (ROI) of their corporate wellness programs reported positive returns. Notably, nearly two-thirds of these companies observed at least a $2 return for every $1 invested in wellness initiatives. This data highlights the financial benefits of integrating wellness solutions like inHarmony's technology into corporate environments.“We live in a society where busyness is worn as a badge of honor,” said Goldberg.“But the real path to performance is through recovery. By spending more time in a parasympathetic, relaxed state, we strengthen our ability to lead, create, and connect.”The episode's dynamic panel featured Josh Luber (Entrepreneur and Co-Founder of StockX), Penny Mendelsohn (The Roof Whisperer), and Nada Lena (Founder & CEO of Rise Up For You, Author, and TEDx Motivational Speaker). Guest highlights included Rick Shaw, Nick Lowery, Marie Diamond, Sharon Lechter, and Bucky O'Neil-each offering insights on leadership, personal growth, and well-being.inHarmony On SetOn set during Seasons 4 through 7 of Office Hours, Craig Goldberg brought inHarmony's Sound Lounge to provide cast and crew with firsthand access to vibroacoustic relaxation. What began as a unique wellness feature quickly became a staple of the production experience. Between long shoot days, the inHarmony Sound Lounge offered an on-demand reset, helping guests shift into a calmer, more focused state before going on camera. Its consistent presence underscored how essential relaxation is to performance and presence.“Being part of Office Hours continues to be an incredible opportunity,” said Goldberg.“We're helping people realize that relaxation is a requirement for high performance, not a reward. That message has really resonated with David Meltzer and his team.”Goldberg has now appeared in Seasons 4 through 7 of Office Hours, continuing to bring wellness innovation to the forefront of entrepreneurial and business conversations.About inHarmony Interactive:inHarmony Interactive is a leading relaxation furniture manufacturer and provider of wellness solutions, specializing in Vibroacoustic Therapy to support mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Through innovative sound and vibration technology, inHarmony offers a unique ecosystem that includes state-of-the-art relaxation furniture that integrates seamlessly with the“inHarmony: Music Meditations” app. This integrated experience delivers customized sound and vibration sessions that promote deep relaxation and mindfulness. Committed to making relaxation more accessible, inHarmony empowers individuals and wellness professionals alike to say goodbye to a distracted mind and hello to a relaxed being. Learn more at .

Rachel Svoboda

Sunday Brunch Agency

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.