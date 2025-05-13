- Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

TAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad who now lives in Florida was a plumber and he has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer we recommend the Gori Law Firm and we are encouraging you to call them at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's top mesothelioma-asbestos exposure lung cancer law firms, they consistently get top compensation results for their clients, and they have an office in Orlando. We want to emphasize the lawyers at the Gori Law firm are exceptional when it comes to assisting people with compensation for mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer.

"A plumber working in the mid to early 1980s or before might have had daily exposure to asbestos in countless ways. These include working on boilers, furnaces-hot water tanks, water pumps, repairing wall pipes, and or installing new pipes in new construction. In new construction or pipe repairs frequently, a plumber had contact with insulation that contained asbestos. In manufacturing or industrial workplaces, a plumber might have been required to make emergency repairs where they were forced to have to deal with asbestos. In older buildings-homes asbestos exposure is still a fact of life plumbers must deal with.

"If your husband or dad in Florida has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer and he is a former or current plumber please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm is a remarkable law firm, and they overachieve for their clients every day."

Suggestions from the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida.



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

Michael Thomas

Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.