403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Arabia Wireless Services Market to Reach $66.1 Million by 2030, Fueled by 5G and IoT Expansion
(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the Saudi Arabian wireless services market is poised for significant growth, with projected revenues increasing from USD 44.5 million in 2024 to USD 66.1 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period. This expansion is driven by the country's high internet penetration rate, which stands at approximately 99%, and the widespread adoption of smartphones, facilitating greater access to digital services.
The Kingdom's youthful demographic, characterized by a high proportion of tech-savvy individuals, is contributing to the surge in demand for wireless services. The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, with over 12 million subscriptions reported, further underscores the market's growth potential. Additionally, Saudi Arabia's ambition to lead in 5G adoption is catalyzing investments in advanced infrastructure, enhancing network capabilities and service offerings.
Key Insights
• The market is segmented by service type into voice services, data services, messaging services, and value-added services. Data services are anticipated to dominate due to the increasing consumption of digital content and online applications.
• Technological segmentation includes 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G. The deployment of 5G networks is a significant trend, with telecom companies investing heavily to provide higher speeds and lower latency, supporting applications in smart cities, healthcare, and logistics.
• Deployment models encompass public and private networks. Public networks are expected to maintain a substantial share, catering to the general population's communication needs.
• End-user segmentation identifies consumers and businesses as primary categories. The consumer segment is projected to lead, driven by the youth's engagement with social media, online gaming, and streaming services.
• Geographically, Al-Riyadh province holds the largest market share and is the fastest-growing region, attributed to its advanced infrastructure and concentration of data centers.
• The market is consolidated, with key players including Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Mobily, and Zain. These companies are enhancing their service portfolios through advanced offerings, flexible pricing, and improved network quality to capture greater market share .
• The increasing demand for digital services such as net banking, e-sports, e-commerce, and streaming platforms is a primary driver of market growth. Telecom providers are responding by offering bundled service packages and forming partnerships with content providers.
• The integration of IoT devices across various sectors, including transportation and healthcare, is expanding the scope of wireless services, necessitating robust and reliable connectivity solutions.
• Government initiatives aligned with Vision 2030 are fostering a conducive environment for technological advancements and digital transformation, further propelling the wireless services market.
• The emphasis on enhancing user experience and network performance is leading to continuous innovation and adoption of cutting-edge technologies within the industry.
This dynamic landscape presents substantial opportunities for stakeholders to capitalize on the evolving demands and technological advancements shaping Saudi Arabia's wireless services market.
The Kingdom's youthful demographic, characterized by a high proportion of tech-savvy individuals, is contributing to the surge in demand for wireless services. The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, with over 12 million subscriptions reported, further underscores the market's growth potential. Additionally, Saudi Arabia's ambition to lead in 5G adoption is catalyzing investments in advanced infrastructure, enhancing network capabilities and service offerings.
Key Insights
• The market is segmented by service type into voice services, data services, messaging services, and value-added services. Data services are anticipated to dominate due to the increasing consumption of digital content and online applications.
• Technological segmentation includes 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G. The deployment of 5G networks is a significant trend, with telecom companies investing heavily to provide higher speeds and lower latency, supporting applications in smart cities, healthcare, and logistics.
• Deployment models encompass public and private networks. Public networks are expected to maintain a substantial share, catering to the general population's communication needs.
• End-user segmentation identifies consumers and businesses as primary categories. The consumer segment is projected to lead, driven by the youth's engagement with social media, online gaming, and streaming services.
• Geographically, Al-Riyadh province holds the largest market share and is the fastest-growing region, attributed to its advanced infrastructure and concentration of data centers.
• The market is consolidated, with key players including Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Mobily, and Zain. These companies are enhancing their service portfolios through advanced offerings, flexible pricing, and improved network quality to capture greater market share .
• The increasing demand for digital services such as net banking, e-sports, e-commerce, and streaming platforms is a primary driver of market growth. Telecom providers are responding by offering bundled service packages and forming partnerships with content providers.
• The integration of IoT devices across various sectors, including transportation and healthcare, is expanding the scope of wireless services, necessitating robust and reliable connectivity solutions.
• Government initiatives aligned with Vision 2030 are fostering a conducive environment for technological advancements and digital transformation, further propelling the wireless services market.
• The emphasis on enhancing user experience and network performance is leading to continuous innovation and adoption of cutting-edge technologies within the industry.
This dynamic landscape presents substantial opportunities for stakeholders to capitalize on the evolving demands and technological advancements shaping Saudi Arabia's wireless services market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment