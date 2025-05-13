The Openssl Corporation And The Openssl Foundation Certify Results Of Technical Advisory Committee Elections
Newly Elected Members
The OpenSSL Corporation TAC Members
- Academics – Nicola Tuveri (Tampere University) Committers – Shane Lontis Distributions – Dmitry Belyavskiy (Red Hat) Individuals – Aditya Koranga Large Businesses – Craig Lorentzen (Amazon) Small Businesses – Paul Yang (ToneFlow)
The OpenSSL Foundation TAC Members
- Academics – Nicola Tuveri (Tampere University) Committers – Dmitry Belyavskiy Distributions – vacant Individuals – Igor Ustinov Large Businesses – Barry Fussell (Cisco) Small Businesses – Aditya Koranga (CORAN Labs)
Looking Ahead
The newly elected TAC members will begin their one year terms immediately. They will work closely with the Business Advisory Committees (BACs), the Board of Directors of the OpenSSL Corporation and the OpenSSL Foundation, and the community to shape the OpenSSL Project's future.
For more details about the TACs members, the voting process, or the role of the Technical Advisory Committees, please visit the OpenSSL Communities website or contact us at ... .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment