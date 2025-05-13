Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Openssl Corporation And The Openssl Foundation Certify Results Of Technical Advisory Committee Elections


2025-05-13 05:32:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWARK, N.J., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The OpenSSL Corporation and the OpenSSL Foundation certify results of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) elections. Members have been elected to advise on technical direction, architecture, and security priorities for the OpenSSL Library .

Newly Elected Members

The OpenSSL Corporation TAC Members

  • Academics – Nicola Tuveri (Tampere University)
  • Committers – Shane Lontis
  • Distributions – Dmitry Belyavskiy (Red Hat)
  • Individuals – Aditya Koranga
  • Large Businesses – Craig Lorentzen (Amazon)
  • Small Businesses – Paul Yang (ToneFlow)

The OpenSSL Foundation TAC Members

  • Academics – Nicola Tuveri (Tampere University)
  • Committers – Dmitry Belyavskiy
  • Distributions – vacant
  • Individuals – Igor Ustinov
  • Large Businesses – Barry Fussell (Cisco)
  • Small Businesses – Aditya Koranga (CORAN Labs)

Looking Ahead

The newly elected TAC members will begin their one year terms immediately. They will work closely with the Business Advisory Committees (BACs), the Board of Directors of the OpenSSL Corporation and the OpenSSL Foundation, and the community to shape the OpenSSL Project's future.

For more details about the TACs members, the voting process, or the role of the Technical Advisory Committees, please visit the OpenSSL Communities website or contact us at ... .


