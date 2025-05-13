Crestline Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management Of The Fairfield Inn & Suites New Orleans Downtown/French Quarter Area

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAIRFAX, Va., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC announced today it has assumed management of the Fairfield Inn & Suites New Orleans Downtown/French Quarter Area. The hotel is owned by Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners (KWHP) . Perfectly situated in the heart of New Orleans, the hotel offers 103 recently renovated guest rooms and suites. A favorite hotel for business and leisure travelers, its prime location is a five-minute drive to the Morial Convention Center and a short walk to the French Quarter with its famous Bourbon Street, historic venues, live music, iconic bars, and Creole cuisine.

James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, said, 'We look forward to bringing our signature guest service and best practices to the vibrant New Orleans market. The hotel's location and select service afford us an opportunity to excel in this diverse market.”

The Fairfield Inn & Suites New Orleans Downtown/French Quarter Area is housed in an architecturally historic building that was the former home of the Interstate Electric Company. Upon arrival guests are welcomed into a vibrant and contemporary lobby that reflects the spirit of New Orleans. Guest rooms and suites offer stunning city views from floor-to-ceiling windows, plush bedding with pillowtop mattresses, a workstation, and free high-speed Wi-Fi. A complimentary hot buffet breakfast is offered each morning. Other amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a guest laundry, a convenience store; valet parking is available at an added fee.

The hotel is located at 346 Baronne Street, New Orleans, LA. It is 15 miles from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) and near the New Orleans Union Passenger Terminal - Amtrak. For more information and reservations visit: or call 504-309-0800.

ABOUT KEMMONS WILSON HOSPITALITY PARTNERS

Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners (“KWHP”) is a hospitality-focused investment management firm founded in 2017 by the 3rd generation of Kemmons Wilson family, the visionary founder of Holiday Inn hotel chain. Upholding the family's legacy, KWHP manages value-add and opportunistic flagship funds as well as its Core Plus strategy focused on high-quality, income-generating assets. With approximately $500 million in assets under management, KWHP invests various capital structures throughout the USA. KWHP brings deep expertise across all facets of the hospitality sector including design, development, construction, and operations, including limited‐service hotels, full‐service luxury resorts, timeshares, and short‐term rentals. For more information, please visit .

ABOUT CRESTLINE HOTELS & RESORTS

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation's largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 134 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 18,300 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit:

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as“anticipate,”“believe,” and“intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre

Global Ink Communications

...

404.643.8222