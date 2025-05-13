Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelenskyy Approves Economic Partnership Agreement with U.S. into Law

2025-05-13 05:19:53
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially approved a new economic partnership agreement with the United States on Monday, ratifying the bill into law.

The bill's status, updated on the Verkhovna Rada's online portal, confirmed that it had been signed by Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian parliament had passed the agreement on May 8. Zelenskyy called the deal “a historic document that opens a new stage in our relations.”

The agreement, which was finalized on April 30 in Washington, DC, includes the creation of a joint investment fund aimed at supporting Ukraine's reconstruction. Part of its funding will come from revenues generated through natural resource extraction.

