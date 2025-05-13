403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi-US Investment Forum Kicks Off In Riyadh
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 13 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Arabia-US Investment Forum kicked off on Tuesday in Riyadh with the attendance of senior officials from Saudi and US companies and investment institutes.
Saudi Minister of Investment Khaled Al-Faleh, in his opening speech, praised the level and quality of the US-Saudi investment delegation participating in the forum, which reflects the two countries' keenness to strengthen their economic relations.
He stressed that this cooperation, which extends for more than 90 years, embodies a partnership based on mutual respect and the achievement of common interests and benefits the economies of both countries.
Al-Faleh reviewed the annual report of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 for the 2024, noting that it made significant strides in achieving the vision's goals by diversifying and sustaining the national economy's resources and opening up new areas for investment in promising sectors, including traditional and renewable energy, advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, tourism, health, biotechnology, logistics services, supply chains, and others.
He affirmed that the rapid economic and technological transformations witnessed by the world contributed to shaping new features of the international economy and opened broad horizons for expanding and strengthening the Saudi-US strategic partnerships, stressing the importance of building sustainable partnerships based on the strengths of the economies of the two countries, especially Saudi and American companies.
He pointed out that relations between the two countries are among the most prominent geopolitical relationships in the world, given their pivotal role in supporting global peace and prosperity.
He also emphasized that business opportunities in the Kingdom have multiplied in recent years as part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which has contributed to creating an attractive investment environment that generates lucrative returns for investors. (end)
ase
Saudi Minister of Investment Khaled Al-Faleh, in his opening speech, praised the level and quality of the US-Saudi investment delegation participating in the forum, which reflects the two countries' keenness to strengthen their economic relations.
He stressed that this cooperation, which extends for more than 90 years, embodies a partnership based on mutual respect and the achievement of common interests and benefits the economies of both countries.
Al-Faleh reviewed the annual report of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 for the 2024, noting that it made significant strides in achieving the vision's goals by diversifying and sustaining the national economy's resources and opening up new areas for investment in promising sectors, including traditional and renewable energy, advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, tourism, health, biotechnology, logistics services, supply chains, and others.
He affirmed that the rapid economic and technological transformations witnessed by the world contributed to shaping new features of the international economy and opened broad horizons for expanding and strengthening the Saudi-US strategic partnerships, stressing the importance of building sustainable partnerships based on the strengths of the economies of the two countries, especially Saudi and American companies.
He pointed out that relations between the two countries are among the most prominent geopolitical relationships in the world, given their pivotal role in supporting global peace and prosperity.
He also emphasized that business opportunities in the Kingdom have multiplied in recent years as part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which has contributed to creating an attractive investment environment that generates lucrative returns for investors. (end)
ase
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment