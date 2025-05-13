New NWEA Research Suggests Pandemic Reopened Achievement Gaps Favoring Boys In Math And Science

PORTLAND, Ore., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NWEA , a K-12 assessment and research organization, released a new study examining the impacts of COVID-19 school closures and disruptions on boys and girls in STEM skills. The new report, "Boys regain the advantage in middle school STEM skills: Post-COVID trends in gender achievement gaps," highlights that STEM gaps in achievement between boys and girls that took more than a decade to close were reopened in just four years.

The study used a robust set of data from three national assessments, Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMMS ), the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP , and NWEA's MAP Growth , to examine trends in gender gaps in 8th grade over the course of the pandemic. The study also analyzed MAP Growth data from approximately two million U.S. students to see if the gender gap widened for both low- and high-achieving students. The final part of the analysis looked at 8th-grade Algebra enrollment across 1,300 U.S. public schools to determine if participation rates differed by gender throughout the pandemic. Key findings indicate some concerning trends:



Girls' STEM achievement declined more than boys' between 2021 and 2024, reversing decades of progress in closing gender gaps in these subjects. This decline was not seen in reading scores.

Similar patterns were observed in other English-speaking countries (Australia, England, New Zealand) and on state-level assessments in the U.S.

Gender gaps widened after a return to in-person school. The gaps became more pronounced after 2022. Fewer girls are enrolling in 8th-grade Algebra, a gateway course to more advanced mathematics and STEM fields.

"These trends are concerning, especially since decades of progress in closing those gaps between boys' and girls' achievement in STEM skills were, essentially, wiped out in four years," said Dr. Megan Kuhfeld , Director of Growth Modeling and Data Analytics at NWEA. "Our goal in providing this analysis is to shed light on concerning trends and the potential long-term impact if these gaps are not addressed. The data doesn't tell us why these gaps were widened, and more understanding and research are needed to provide our education community with insights on how best to address this moving forward."

One trend that could have long-term impacts on STEM pathways for girls is the decline in girls enrolling in 8th-grade Algebra. This course is a gateway to higher-level mathematics and is a key step in future college and career opportunities in STEM fields. The study found enrollment rates in 2022 had dropped for both boys and girls, but boys' enrollment rebounded to 2019 levels by the 2024 school year, while girls' enrollment remained two percentage points lower than before COVID-19 hit.

This new research study underscores that the pandemic was not an equal opportunity hitter and disruptions to learning impacted some student groups more than others. Moving ahead, we must look beyond surface-level comparisons and dig into how different groups of students are faring over time to ensure that recovery efforts don't inadvertently reinforce old inequities or allow new ones to take hold. This includes:

Monitoring participation in key STEM milestones by gender, over time, not just within a single year.Providing targeted support for students' academics and well-being.Examining classroom dynamics and instructional practices.

