Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
|
|
1Q25
|
1Q24
|
YoY %
|
MAUs – online music (million)
|
555
|
578
|
(4.0 %)
|
Paying users – online music (million)
|
122.9
|
113.5
|
8.3 %
|
Monthly ARPPU – online music (RMB)
|
11.4
|
10.6
|
7.5 %
Inspiring deeper and broader music consumption through content enrichment and service expansion.
-
Solid partnerships with record labels enrich our music library, while proprietary content offers a unique edge. 1) Renewed multi-year contracts with Sony Music Entertainment, introducing the 360 Reality Audio sound privilege for SVIP members. Extended cooperations with Emperor Entertainment Group and Rock Records, further elevating our music library with immersive Dolby Atmos sound. 2) Partnered with Dream Music Group to expand our catalog with a broader selection of popular Chinese rap. 3) Efforts on original content investment continue to bear fruit across a range of genres. Highlights included collaboration with CCTV News on Zhou Shen's To Time, and the production of the theme song One Thought to Eternity for Tencent's hit game CrossFire. Both tracks rapidly topped multiple music charts, resonating deeply with fans.
While Chinese genres remain the cornerstone of music streaming, we are seeing increasing popularity for Korean, English, and Japanese tracks. To cater to this rising interest, we recently deepened collaborations with South Korea's Starship Entertainment and YG Entertainment, alongside Japan's leading ACG entertainment company, further strengthening our international music offerings and enhancing cultural diversity across our platform.
Tapped into growing demand for artist merchandise by offering a wide array of compelling product collections. 1) Rolled out a 10-day head-start presale of Teens in Times' physical album Beyond Utopia, quickly topping our 2025 physical album bestseller chart. 2) Designed a bespoke physical album for singer and songwriter Silence Wang, which quickly became a favorite among his dedicated fans. 3) Cooperated with K-pop icon G-Dragon to launch his official merchandise in mainland China, achieving strong sales results and enthusiastic support from music lovers.
Continued to craft more engaging and interactive music experiences for users both online and offline. 1) Hosted our annual MUSIC FOR PASSION event in Chengdu, featuring nearly 40 top artists and groups including JC-T, Roy Wang, Silence Wang and LEGEND OF PHOENIX[2], which drew tens of thousands of passionate fans. 2) Launched exciting new offline initiatives, including aespa's first-ever exhibition and BABYMONSTER's debut pop-up store in mainland China, to showcase limited-edition collectibles, interactive displays, and behind-the-scenes content tailored for devoted fans.
Diverse benefits and refined operations fueled high-quality growth across both overall subscriber and SVIP members.
-
Premium audio quality remains a key attraction, with approximately 50% of our SVIP members actively enjoying this elevated listening experience. During the quarter, Kugou Music introduced the industry-first Viper External Amplification Enhancement Sound Effect, which intelligently optimizes sound depth and clarity when using external speakers.
A range of unique perks have proven effectively in driving SVIP conversions, including album discounts, special badges, and early access to merchandise and live events. For example, we organized Fiona Sit's concert tour and offered SVlP members meet-and-greet opportunities, further strengthening user engagement.
Long-form audio content also boosted SVIP retention. The Grave Robbers' Chronicles audio drama, co-created with original author Nanpai Sanshu, renowned voice actors, and a leading production team, became the fastest audio series to surpass 10 million streams on our platform.
First Quarter 202 5 Financial Review
Total revenues increased by RMB588 million, or 8.7%, to RMB7.36 billion (US$1.01 billion) from RMB6.77 billion in the same period of 2024.
-
Revenues from online music services delivered a strong year-over-year increase of 15.9% to RMB5.80 billion (US$800 million) from RMB5.01 billion in the same period of 2024. The increase was driven by solid growth in music subscription revenues, supplemented by growth in revenues from advertising services. Revenues from music subscriptions were RMB4.22 billion (US$581 million), representing 16.6% year-over-year growth, compared with RMB3.62 billion in the same period of 2024. The rapid growth was mainly driven by the improved monthly ARPPU, which increased to RMB11.4 in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB10.6 in the same period of 2024. This growth of monthly ARPPU was primarily due to the expansion of SVIP membership program, and to more disciplined promotional activities. The year-over-year increase in revenues from advertising was primarily due to more diversified product portfolio and innovative ad formats, such as ad-supported mode. Additionally, increased revenues from artist-related merchandise and offline performances also contributed to the growth in revenues from online music services.
Revenues from social entertainment services and others decreased by 11.9% to RMB1.55 billion (US$214 million) from RMB1.76 billion in the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly the result of adjustments to certain live-streaming interactive functions and more stringent compliance procedures implemented.
Cost of revenues increased by 2.9% year-over-year to RMB4.11 billion (US$567 million), mainly due to increase of advertising agency fees, costs related to offline performances and IP related costs, such as costs for artist-related merchandise. Meanwhile, revenue sharing fees decreased as a result of the decline of revenues from social entertainment services.
Gross margin increased to 44.1% from 40.9% in the same period of 2024, primarily due to strong growth in revenues from music subscriptions and advertising services, and the ramp-up of our own content. In addition, the decline in revenue sharing fees outpaced the decrease in revenues from social entertainment services and others, which also had a positive impact on gross margin.
Total operating expenses were RMB1.14 billion (US$158 million), which was relatively stable compared with the same period of 2024. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased to 15.5% from 16.8% in the same period of 2024.
Other gains were RMB 2.44 billion (US$336 million) in the first quarter of 2025. In March 2025, we received a 2% equity interests of Universal Music Group ("UMG") through a distribution-in-kind from one of our associates, which was designated as financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, and recognized a gain of RMB2.37 billion (US$327 million) on deemed disposal of this associate.
Total operating profit was RMB4.84 billion (US$666 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a 146.9% year-over-year increase.
Income tax expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB446 million (US$61 million), compared with RMB381 million in the same period of 2024. We accrued withholding income tax of RMB118 million (US$16 million) in the first quarter of 2025.
For the first quarter of 2025, net profit was RMB4.39 billion (US$605 million) and net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB4.29 billion (US$591 million). Non-IFRS net profit was RMB2.23 billion (US$307 million) and non-IFRS net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB2.12 billion (US$293 million). Please refer to the section in this press release titled "Non-IFRS Financial Measure" for details.
Basic and diluted earnings per American Depositary Shares ("ADS") for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB2.81 (US$0.39) and RMB2.77 (US$0.38), respectively; non-IFRS basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB1.39 (US$0.19) and RMB1.37 (US$0.19), respectively. For the first quarter of 2025, the Company had weighted averages of 1.53 billion basic and 1.55 billion diluted ADSs outstanding, respectively. Each ADS represents two of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.
As of March 31, 2025, the combined balance of the Company's cash, cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments amounted to RMB37.67 billion (US$5.19 billion), compared with RMB37.58 billion as of December 31, 2024.
Share Repurchase Program
Under our previously announced share repurchase programs, during the three months ended March 31, 2025, we repurchased a total of 5.9 million ADSs in the open market with cash for an aggregate consideration of approximately US$64.5 million at an average price of US$10.8 per ADS.
Declaration and Payment of 2024 Dividend
On March 17, 2025, the Company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of US$0.09 per ordinary share, or US$0.18 per ADS, for the year ended December 31, 2024, to holders of record of ordinary shares and ADSs as of the close of business on April 3, 2025. The payment for the cash dividend of US$275 million was made in April 2025.
Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG")
We recently released our 2024 ESG report, offering stakeholders enhanced transparency and insight into our operations. The report details our practices and achievements in key areas including intellectual property protection, user privacy and data security, product inclusion and accessibility, and the fostering of diverse music communities. It also reaffirms our commitment to sustainable growth and creation of social value.
Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.
Non-IFRS Financial Measure
The Company uses non-IFRS net profit for the period, which is a non-IFRS financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. TME believes that non-IFRS net profit helps identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that the Company includes in its profit for the period. TME believes that non-IFRS net profit for the period provides useful information about its results of operations, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Non-IFRS net profit for the period should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to operating profit, net profit for the period or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review non-IFRS net profit for the period and the reconciliation to its most directly comparable IFRS measure. Non-IFRS net profit for the period presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. TME encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Non-IFRS net profit for the period represents profit for the period excluding amortization of intangible and other assets arising from business acquisitions or combinations, share-based compensation expenses, net losses/gains from investments and related income tax effects.
Please see the "Unaudited Non-IFRS Financial Measure" included in this press release for a full reconciliation of non-IFRS net profit for the period to its net profit for the period.
|
[1] Non-IFRS net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was arrived at after excluding the combined effect of amortization of intangible assets and other assets arising from business acquisitions or combinations, share-based compensation expenses, net losses/gains from investments, and related income tax effects.
|
[2] Names grouped by artists and bands, sorted in alphabetical order by family names.
About Tencent Music Entertainment
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME's mission is to create endless possibilities with music and technology. TME's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming and online concert services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit tencentmusic.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Investor Relations Contact
Tencent Music Entertainment Group
[email protected]
+86 (755) 8601-3388 ext. 818415
|
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Online music services
|
|
|
5,007
|
|
5,804
|
|
800
|
Social entertainment services and others
|
|
|
1,761
|
|
1,552
|
|
214
|
|
|
|
6,768
|
|
7,356
|
|
1,014
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
(3,997)
|
|
(4,114)
|
|
(567)
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
2,771
|
|
3,242
|
|
447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
|
(187)
|
|
(199)
|
|
(27)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
(949)
|
|
(944)
|
|
(130)
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
(1,136)
|
|
(1,143)
|
|
(158)
|
Interest income
|
|
|
278
|
|
297
|
|
41
|
Other gains, net
|
|
|
46
|
|
2,440
|
|
336
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
1,959
|
|
4,836
|
|
666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of net (loss)/ profit of investments accounted
|
|
|
(18)
|
|
23
|
|
3
|
Finance cost
|
|
|
(30)
|
|
(25)
|
|
(3)
|
Profit before income tax
|
|
|
1,911
|
|
4,834
|
|
666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
(381)
|
|
(446)
|
|
(61)
|
Profit for the period
|
|
|
1,530
|
|
4,388
|
|
605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
|
|
1,422
|
|
4,291
|
|
591
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
108
|
|
97
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share for Class A and Class B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
0.46
|
|
1.40
|
|
0.19
|
Diluted
|
|
|
0.46
|
|
1.39
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per ADS (2 Class A shares equal to 1 ADS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
0.92
|
|
2.81
|
|
0.39
|
Diluted
|
|
|
0.91
|
|
2.77
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in earnings per Class A and Class B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
3,081,992,364
|
|
3,054,522,173
|
|
3,054,522,173
|
Diluted
|
|
|
3,123,242,656
|
|
3,093,008,542
|
|
3,093,008,542
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADS used in earnings per ADS computation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
1,540,996,182
|
|
1,527,261,087
|
|
1,527,261,087
|
Diluted
|
|
|
1,561,621,328
|
|
1,546,504,271
|
|
1,546,504,271
|
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
|
UNAUDITED NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
|
Profit for the period
|
|
|
1,530
|
|
4,388
|
|
605
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible and other assets arising from
|
|
|
118
|
|
105
|
|
14
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
193
|
|
161
|
|
22
|
|
Losses/(Gains) from investments**
|
|
|
37
|
|
(2,375)
|
|
(327)
|
|
Income tax effects***
|
|
|
(66)
|
|
(53)
|
|
(7)
|
|
Non-IFRS Net Profit
|
|
|
1,812
|
|
2,226
|
|
307
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
|
|
1,704
|
|
2,124
|
|
293
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
108
|
|
102
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share for Class A and Class B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
0.55
|
|
0.70
|
|
0.10
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
0.55
|
|
0.69
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per ADS (2 Class A shares equal to 1 ADS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
1.11
|
|
1.39
|
|
0.19
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
1.09
|
|
1.37
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in earnings per Class A and Class B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
3,081,992,364
|
|
3,054,522,173
|
|
3,054,522,173
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
3,123,242,656
|
|
3,093,008,542
|
|
3,093,008,542
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADS used in earnings per ADS computation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
1,540,996,182
|
|
1,527,261,087
|
|
1,527,261,087
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
1,561,621,328
|
|
1,546,504,271
|
|
1,546,504,271
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Represents the amortization of identifiable assets, including intangible assets such as domain name, trademark,
|
** Including the net gains/losses on deemed disposals/disposals of investments, fair value changes arising from investments,
|
*** Represents the income tax effects of Non-IFRS adjustments.
|
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at December 31, 2024
|
|
As at March 31, 2025
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
|
Audited
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
803
|
|
881
|
|
121
|
Land use rights
|
|
2,364
|
|
2,345
|
|
323
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
295
|
|
316
|
|
44
|
Intangible assets
|
|
2,049
|
|
2,029
|
|
280
|
Goodwill
|
|
19,647
|
|
19,648
|
|
2,708
|
Investments accounted for using equity method
|
|
4,669
|
|
1,866
|
|
257
|
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
|
14,498
|
|
24,780
|
|
3,415
|
Other investments
|
|
309
|
|
309
|
|
43
|
Prepayments, deposits and other assets
|
|
425
|
|
312
|
|
43
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
422
|
|
393
|
|
54
|
Term deposits
|
|
10,419
|
|
11,029
|
|
1,520
|
|
|
55,900
|
|
63,908
|
|
8,807
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
23
|
|
18
|
|
3
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
3,508
|
|
3,201
|
|
441
|
Prepayments, deposits and other assets
|
|
3,793
|
|
4,255
|
|
586
|
Other investments
|
|
46
|
|
48
|
|
7
|
Term deposits
|
|
13,999
|
|
14,621
|
|
2,015
|
Restricted Cash
|
|
11
|
|
11
|
|
2
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
13,164
|
|
12,022
|
|
1,657
|
|
|
34,544
|
|
34,176
|
|
4,710
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
90,444
|
|
98,084
|
|
13,516
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
2
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
29,035
|
|
29,176
|
|
4,021
|
Shares held for share award schemes
|
|
(520)
|
|
(540)
|
|
(74)
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(550)
|
|
(1,009)
|
|
(139)
|
Other reserves
|
|
19,845
|
|
22,966
|
|
3,165
|
Retained earnings
|
|
20,051
|
|
22,642
|
|
3,120
|
|
|
67,863
|
|
73,237
|
|
10,092
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
1,863
|
|
1,962
|
|
270
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
69,726
|
|
75,199
|
|
10,363
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payables
|
|
3,572
|
|
3,568
|
|
492
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
198
|
|
227
|
|
31
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
219
|
|
251
|
|
35
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
179
|
|
209
|
|
29
|
|
|
4,168
|
|
4,255
|
|
586
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
6,879
|
|
7,296
|
|
1,005
|
Other payables and other liabilities
|
|
3,381
|
|
4,854
|
|
669
|
Notes payables
|
|
2,154
|
|
2,152
|
|
297
|
Current tax liabilities
|
|
934
|
|
911
|
|
126
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
106
|
|
104
|
|
14
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
3,096
|
|
3,313
|
|
457
|
|
|
16,550
|
|
18,630
|
|
2,567
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
20,718
|
|
22,885
|
|
3,154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
90,444
|
|
98,084
|
|
13,516
|
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
2,686
|
|
2,519
|
|
347
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(5,498)
|
|
(3,221)
|
|
(444)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(522)
|
|
(456)
|
|
(63)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(3,334)
|
|
(1,158)
|
|
(160)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|
|
13,567
|
|
13,164
|
|
1,814
|
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(15)
|
|
16
|
|
2
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|
|
10,218
|
|
12,022
|
|
1,657
