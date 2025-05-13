SINEXCEL Sirius 135K For C&I Debuts At Intersolar Europe 2025 - One PCS, Global Reach, Lifetime Value

C&I storage commonly faces two major challenges: poor adaptability-like grid connection difficulties, complex loads, and harsh environments-and low return on investment, with high upfront costs and fluctuating efficiency severely impacting project profitability.

The Sirius 135K offers a Global-Ready , Scenario-Ready , and Lifecycle-Ready solution designed to overcome these challenges and unlock long-term value for customers.

Global-Ready: One System, Global Markets

Sirius 135K supports grid voltages from 208V, 400V to 480V 3P4W AC and meets global certification requirements including UL, IEC, EN, JET, and VDE , enabling faster rollouts and reducing R&D and integration costs by up to 25% .

A single model can serve multiple regions, including North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Scenario-Ready: Built for Harsh Loads and Extreme Environments

Sirius accommodates full DC voltage range with > 98% PCS efficiency - a 1% improvement over traditional PCS solutions, and its true 3P4W topology enables precise active/reactive control and 100% unbalanced load support-ideal for high-load industrial parks.

For weak grids, Sirius uses virtual impedance and synchronization algorithms to ensure reliable grid connection even with 25% harmonics. In lab-proven tests, over 100 PCS units can operate off-grid in parallel via SINEXCEL's proprietary communication protocol, enabling real microgrids.

In off-grid islands, with proven performance working with various generators, Sirius supports a " Diesel + BESS hybrid mode" to achieve fuel savings, cost reduction, and emission cuts .

It also ensures stable power for large events via seamless grid-forming and fast transfer to tackle sudden power surges.

Built to withstand 50°C ambient temperatures non-debating ( 11% above industry standard) and 65dB noise level, Sirius features IP65 and C5 protection-ideal for ports, islands, and high-salinity environments with minimal maintenance needs.

Lifecycle-Ready: Lower TCO, Higher Value

Sirius leverages SiC power devices , optimized magnetic design, and a transformerless architecture to double energy density and save costs. Integrated Schneider switchgear enhances switch breaking capability by over 10× , improving system safety and efficiency.

Beyond C&I

SINEXCEL also showcased utility solutions from 450kW PCS to 10MW Integrated MV Container and two application breakthroughs: AIDC (AI Data Center) and low-altitude logistics station -demonstrating its full-stack capabilities for an electrified future.

Contact: [email protected]

