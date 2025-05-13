JD.Com Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
|For the three months ended
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(In millions)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(11,315
|)
|(18,262
|)
|(2,517
|)
|Less: Impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow
|(1,281
|)
|(1,018
|)
|(140
|)
|Less: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds
|(2,880
|)
|(2,323
|)
|(320
|)
|Capital expenditures for development properties
|(1,360
|)
|(915
|)
|(126
|)
|Other capital expenditures*
|(1,520
|)
|(1,408
|)
|(194
|)
|Free cash flow
|(15,476
|)
|(21,603
|)
|(2,977
|)
* Including capital expenditures related to the Company's headquarters in Beijing and all other CAPEX.
Net cash provided by investing activities was RMB16.2 billion (US$2.2 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, consisting primarily of net cash received from maturity of time deposits and wealth management products and cash received from disposal of equity investments and investment securities, partially offset by cash paid for capital expenditures.
Net cash used in financing activities was RMB7.3 billion (US$1.0 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, consisting primarily of net cash paid for repayment of borrowings and cash paid for repurchase of ordinary shares.
For the twelve months ended March 31, 2025, free cash flow of the Company was as follows:
|For the twelve months ended
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(In millions)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|69,813
|51,148
|7,048
|(Less)/Add: Impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow
|(1,191
|)
|131
|18
|Less: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds
|(18,045
|)
|(13,666
|)
|(1,883
|)
|Capital expenditures for development properties
|(11,332
|)
|(6,841
|)
|(943
|)
|Other capital expenditures
|(6,713
|)
|(6,825
|)
|(940
|)
|Free cash flow
|50,577
|37,613
|5,183
Supplemental Information
The Company reports three reportable segments, JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New businesses. JD Retail, including JD Health and JD Industrials, among other operating segments, mainly engages in online retail, online marketplace and marketing services in China. JD Logistics includes both internal and external logistics businesses. New Businesses mainly include Dada, JD Property, Jingxi and overseas businesses.
|For the three months ended
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(In millions, except percentage data)
|Net revenues:
|JD Retail
|226,835
|263,845
|36,359
|JD Logistics
|42,137
|46,967
|6,472
|New Businesses
|4,870
|5,753
|793
|Inter-segment eliminations*
|(13,793
|)
|(15,483
|)
|(2,134
|)
|Total consolidated net revenues
|260,049
|301,082
|41,490
|Less: cost of revenues:
|JD Retail
|(190,062
|)
|(219,395
|)
|(30,234
|)
|JD Logistics
|(39,052
|)
|(43,785
|)
|(6,034
|)
|New Businesses
|(4,031
|)
|(4,586
|)
|(632
|)
|Inter-segment eliminations*
|12,892
|14,539
|2,004
|Less: operating expenses:
|JD Retail
|(27,448
|)
|(31,604
|)
|(4,355
|)
|JD Logistics
|(2,861
|)
|(3,037
|)
|(418
|)
|New Businesses
|(1,509
|)
|(2,494
|)
|(344
|)
|Inter-segment eliminations*
|901
|944
|130
|Income/(loss) from operations:
|JD Retail
|9,325
|12,846
|1,770
|JD Logistics
|224
|145
|20
|New Businesses
|(670
|)
|(1,327
|)
|(183
|)
|Total segment income from operations
|8,879
|11,664
|1,607
|Unallocated items**
|(1,179
|)
|(1,131
|)
|(156
|)
|Total consolidated income from operations
|7,700
|10,533
|1,451
|Share of results of equity investees
|(730
|)
|1,330
|183
|Interest expense
|(601
|)
|(600
|)
|(82
|)
|Others, net
|2,696
|2,079
|287
|Total consolidated income before tax
|9,065
|13,342
|1,839
|YoY% change of net revenues:
|JD Retail
|6.8
|%
|16.3
|%
|JD Logistics
|14.7
|%
|11.5
|%
|New Businesses
|(19.2
|)%
|18.1
|%
|Operating margin:
|JD Retail
|4.1
|%
|4.9
|%
|JD Logistics
|0.5
|%
|0.3
|%
|New Businesses
|(13.8
|)%
|(23.1
|)%
* The inter-segment eliminations mainly consist of revenues from supply chain solutions and logistics services provided by JD Logistics to JD Retail, on-demand delivery and retail services provided by Dada to JD Retail and JD Logistics, and property leasing services provided by JD Property to JD Logistics.
** Unallocated items include share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements, and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, which are not allocated to segments.
The table below sets forth the revenue information:
|For the three months ended
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| YoY%
Change
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(In millions, except percentage data)
|Electronics and home appliances revenues
|123,212
|144,295
|19,884
|17.1
|%
|General merchandise revenues
|85,296
|98,014
|13,507
|14.9
|%
|Net product revenues
|208,508
|242,309
|33,391
|16.2
|%
|Marketplace and marketing revenues
|19,289
|22,320
|3,076
|15.7
|%
|Logistics and other service revenues
|32,252
|36,453
|5,023
|13.0
|%
|Net service revenues
|51,541
|58,773
|8,099
|14.0
|%
|Total net revenues
|260,049
|301,082
|41,490
|15.8
|%
Conference Call
Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 15 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, the Passcode and unique access PIN which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process, unless required to provide the conference ID below due to regional restrictions.
PRE-REGISTER LINK:
CONFERENCE ID: 10046856
A telephone replay will be available for one week until May 20, 2025. The dial-in details are as follows:
|US:
|+1-855-883-1031
|International:
|+61-7-3107-6325
|Hong Kong:
|800-930-639
|Chinese Mainland:
|400-120-9216
|Passcode:
|10046856
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations website at .
Aboutis a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The Company's cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The Company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.
Non-GAAP Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders, free cash flow, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share and non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“ U.S. GAAP ”). The Company defines non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations as income/(loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements, gain on sale of development properties and impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets. The Company defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements and non-compete agreements, gain/(loss) on disposals/deemed disposals of investments and others, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, loss/(gain) from fair value change of long-term investments, impairment of goodwill, long-lived assets and investments, gain on sale of development properties and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines free cash flow as operating cash flow adjusting the impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow and capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds. Capital expenditures include purchase of property, equipment and software, cash paid for construction in progress, purchase of intangible assets, land use rights and asset acquisitions. The Company defines non-GAAP EBITDA as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations plus depreciation and amortization excluding amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions. Non-GAAP basic net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effects of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method and convertible senior notes. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS is equal to non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share multiplied by two.
The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP EBITDA reflect the Company's ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Free cash flow enables management to assess liquidity and cash flow while taking into account the impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow and the demands that the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure and technology platform has placed on financial resources. The Company believes that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors to understand and evaluate the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.
The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations or not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“ SEC ”), in announcements made on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; trends and competition in China's e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese e-commerce market; laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the industries in which or its business partners operate; potential changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies or changes in the interpretation and implementation of laws, regulations and governmental policies that could adversely affect the industries in which or its business partners operate, including, among others, initiatives to enhance supervision of companies listed on an overseas exchange and tighten scrutiny over data privacy and data security; risks associated with acquisitions, investments and alliances, including fluctuation in the market value of investment portfolio; natural disasters and geopolitical events; change in tax rates and financial risks; intensity of competition; and general market and economic conditions in China and globally. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in filings with the SEC and the announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided herein is as of the date of this announcement, and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
|Inc.
|Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In millions, except otherwise noted)
|As of
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|108,350
|96,778
|13,336
|Restricted cash
|7,366
|9,279
|1,279
|Short-term investments
|125,645
|97,385
|13,420
|Accounts receivable, net (including consumer financing receivables of RMB2.0 billion and RMB1.3 billion as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively)(1)
|25,596
|31,380
|4,324
|Advance to suppliers
|7,619
|6,140
|846
|Inventories, net
|89,326
|95,434
|13,151
|Prepayments and other current assets
|15,951
|15,712
|2,165
|Amount due from related parties
|4,805
|3,344
|461
|Assets held for sale
|2,040
|1,778
|245
|Total current assets
|386,698
|357,230
|49,227
|Non-current assets
|Property, equipment and software, net
|82,737
|83,054
|11,445
|Construction in progress
|6,164
|7,039
|970
|Intangible assets, net
|7,793
|7,510
|1,035
|Land use rights, net
|36,833
|36,820
|5,074
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|24,532
|25,621
|3,531
|Goodwill
|25,709
|25,709
|3,543
|Investment in equity investees
|56,850
|52,138
|7,185
|Marketable securities and other investments
|59,370
|71,755
|9,888
|Deferred tax assets
|2,459
|2,430
|335
|Other non-current assets
|9,089
|8,556
|1,179
|Total non-current assets
|311,536
|320,632
|44,185
|Total assets
|698,234
|677,862
|93,412
|Inc.
|Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In millions, except otherwise noted)
|As of
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Short-term debts
|7,581
|4,230
|583
|Accounts payable
|192,860
|176,736
|24,355
|Advance from customers
|32,437
|34,055
|4,693
|Deferred revenues
|2,097
|2,166
|299
|Taxes payable
|9,487
|5,496
|757
|Amount due to related parties
|1,367
|2,954
|407
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|45,985
|50,626
|6,976
|Operating lease liabilities
|7,606
|7,801
|1,075
|Liabilities held for sale
|101
|65
|9
|Total current liabilities
|299,521
|284,129
|39,154
|Non-current liabilities
|Deferred revenues
|502
|424
|58
|Unsecured senior notes
|24,770
|24,758
|3,412
|Deferred tax liabilities
|9,498
|8,440
|1,163
|Long-term borrowings
|31,705
|31,492
|4,340
|Operating lease liabilities
|18,106
|19,151
|2,639
|Other non-current liabilities
|835
|797
|110
|Total non-current liabilities
|85,416
|85,062
|11,722
|Total liabilities
|384,937
|369,191
|50,876
|MEZZANINE EQUITY
|484
|263
|36
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Total Inc. shareholders' equity (US$0.00002 par value, 100,000 million shares authorized, 2,981 million shares issued and 2,883 million shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025)
|239,347
|234,322
|32,291
|Non-controlling interests
|73,466
|74,086
|10,209
|Total shareholders' equity
|312,813
|308,408
|42,500
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity
|698,234
|677,862
|93,412
|(1) JD Technology performs credit risk assessment services for consumer financing receivables business and absorbs the credit risk of the underlying consumer financing receivables. Facilitated by JD Technology, the Company periodically securitizes consumer financing receivables through the transfer of those assets to securitization plans and derecognizes the related consumer financing receivables through sales type arrangements.
|Inc.
|Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(In millions, except per share data)
|For the three months ended
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net revenues
|Net product revenues
|208,508
|242,309
|33,391
|Net service revenues
|51,541
|58,773
|8,099
|Total net revenues
|260,049
|301,082
|41,490
|Cost of revenues
|(220,279
|)
|(253,234
|)
|(34,897
|)
|Fulfillment
|(16,806
|)
|(19,737
|)
|(2,720
|)
|Marketing
|(9,254
|)
|(10,543
|)
|(1,453
|)
|Research and development
|(4,034
|)
|(4,621
|)
|(637
|)
|General and administrative
|(1,976
|)
|(2,414
|)
|(332
|)
|Income from operations (2)(3)
|7,700
|10,533
|1,451
|Other income/(expenses)
|Share of results of equity investees
|(730
|)
|1,330
|183
|Interest expense
|(601
|)
|(600
|)
|(82
|)
|Others, net(4)
|2,696
|2,079
|287
|Income before tax
|9,065
|13,342
|1,839
|Income tax expenses
|(1,700
|)
|(2,063
|)
|(285
|)
|Net income
|7,365
|11,279
|1,554
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders
|235
|389
|53
|Net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders
|7,130
|10,890
|1,501
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|2.28
|3.76
|0.52
|Diluted
|2.27
|3.59
|0.50
|Net income per ADS:
|Basic
|4.56
|7.51
|1.04
|Diluted
|4.53
|7.19
|0.99
|Inc.
|Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(In millions, except per share data)
|For the three months ended
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(2) Includes share-based compensation as follows:
|Cost of revenues
|(26
|)
|(7
|)
|(1
|)
|Fulfillment
|(110
|)
|(71
|)
|(10
|)
|Marketing
|(83
|)
|(62
|)
|(9
|)
|Research and development
|(175
|)
|(217
|)
|(30
|)
|General and administrative
|(365
|)
|(410
|)
|(56
|)
|Total
|(759
|)
|(767
|)
|(106
|)
|(3) Includes amortization of business cooperation arrangement and intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions as follows:
|Fulfillment
|(103
|)
|(49
|)
|(7
|)
|Marketing
|(219
|)
|(279
|)
|(38
|)
|Research and development
|(66
|)
|(36
|)
|(5
|)
|General and administrative
|(32
|)
|-
|-
|Total
|(420
|)
|(364
|)
|(50
|)
|(4)“Others, net” consists of interest income; gains/(losses) related to long-term investments without significant influence, including fair value changes, acquisitions or disposals gains/(losses), and impairments; government incentives; foreign exchange gains/(losses); and other non-operating income/(losses).
|Inc.
|Unaudited Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Per ADS
|(In millions, except per share data)
|For the three months ended
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders
|8,899
|12,758
|1,758
|Non-GAAP net income per share:
|Basic
|2.85
|4.40
|0.61
|Diluted
|2.83
|4.21
|0.58
|Non-GAAP net income per ADS:
|Basic
|5.69
|8.80
|1.21
|Diluted
|5.65
|8.41
|1.16
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Basic
|3,126
|2,898
|Diluted
|3,144
|3,035
|Inc.
|Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Free Cash Flow
|(In millions)
|For the three months ended
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(11,315
|)
|(18,262
|)
|(2,517
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|28,414
|16,236
|2,237
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(7,445
|)
|(7,288
|)
|(1,004
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(130
|)
|(345
|)
|(47
|)
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|9,524
|(9,659
|)
|(1,331
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period, including cash and cash equivalents classified within assets held for sale
|79,451
|115,716
|15,946
|Less: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash classified within assets held for sale at beginning of period
|(53
|)
|-*
|-*
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|79,398
|115,716
|15,946
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period, including cash and cash equivalents classified within assets held for sale
|88,922
|106,057
|14,615
|Less: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash classified within assets held for sale at end of period
|(3
|)
|-*
|-*
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|88,919
|106,057
|14,615
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(11,315
|)
|(18,262
|)
|(2,517
|)
|Less: Impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow
|(1,281
|)
|(1,018
|)
|(140
|)
|Less: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds
|(2,880
|)
|(2,323
|)
|(320
|)
|Capital expenditures for development properties
|(1,360
|)
|(915
|)
|(126
|)
|Other capital expenditures
|(1,520
|)
|(1,408
|)
|(194
|)
|Free cash flow
|(15,476
|)
|(21,603
|)
|(2,977
|)
*Absolute value is less than RMB1 million or US$1 million.
|Inc.
| Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics
(In RMB billions, except turnover days data)
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|Cash flow and turnover days
|Operating cash flow – trailing twelve months (“ TTM ”)
|69.8
|74.0
|52.8
|58.1
|51.1
|Free cash flow – TTM
|50.6
|55.6
|33.6
|43.7
|37.6
|Inventory turnover days(5) – TTM
|29.0
|29.8
|30.4
|31.5
|32.8
|Accounts payable turnover days(6) – TTM
|51.8
|57.0
|57.5
|58.6
|57.6
|Accounts receivable turnover days(7) – TTM
|5.4
|5.7
|5.8
|5.9
|6.4
| (5) TTM inventory turnover days are the quotient of average inventory over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to cost of revenues of retail business for the last twelve months, and then multiplied by 360 days.
(6) TTM accounts payable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts payable for retail business over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to cost of revenues of retail business for the last twelve months, and then multiplied by 360 days.
(7) TTM accounts receivable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts receivable over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to total net revenues for the last twelve months and then multiplied by 360 days. Presented are the accounts receivable turnover days excluding the impact from consumer financing receivables.
|Inc.
|Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|(In millions, except percentage data)
|For the three months ended
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Income from operations
|7,700
|10,533
|1,451
|Add: Share-based compensation
|759
|767
|106
|Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions
|309
|252
|35
|Add: Effects of business cooperation arrangements
|111
|112
|15
|Non-GAAP income from operations
|8,879
|11,664
|1,607
|Add: Depreciation and other amortization
|1,908
|2,038
|281
|Non-GAAP EBITDA
|10,787
|13,702
|1,888
|Total net revenues
|260,049
|301,082
|41,490
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|3.4
|%
|3.9
|%
|Non-GAAP EBITDA margin
|4.1
|%
|4.6
|%
|Inc.
|Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|(In millions, except percentage data)
|For the three months ended
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders
|7,130
|10,890
|1,501
|Add: Share-based compensation
|592
|650
|90
|Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions
|143
|186
|26
|Add: Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments(8)
|370
|964
|133
|Add: Impairment of goodwill, long-lived assets, and investments
|558
|437
|60
|(Reversal of)/Add: (Gain)/Loss from fair value change of long-term investments
|(8
|)
|874
|120
|Reversal of: Gain on disposals/deemed disposals of investments and others
|(22
|)
|(1,172
|)
|(162
|)
|Add: Effects of business cooperation arrangements
|111
|112
|15
|Add/(Reversal of): Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
|25
|(183
|)
|(25
|)
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders
|8,899
|12,758
|1,758
|Total net revenues
|260,049
|301,082
|41,490
|Non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders
|3.4
|%
|4.2
|%
| (8) To exclude the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments and share of amortization of intangibles not on their books.
__________________
1 The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this announcement is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2025, which was RMB7.2567 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this announcement are calculated based on the RMB amounts.
2 See the sections entitled“Non-GAAP Measures” and“Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this announcement.
3 The number of ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 was approximately 2,903 million shares.
4 JD Ecosystem is a closely integrated business network providing comprehensive service for customers and comprises the Company and certain affiliates who share the“JD” brand name, currently including Jingdong Technology Holding Co., Ltd. and Allianz Jingdong General Insurance Company Ltd..
