Hengdian Group Japan Announces Headquarters Relocation To Tokyo

OSAKA, Japan, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hengdian Group Japan (HG Japan) has announced the relocation of its Japan headquarters from Osaka to Tokyo, marking a major milestone in the Group's Asia and global development strategy. The company expects the relocation to be complete by October 2025.

The move will enable smoother resource integration and management coordination between HG Japan and its affiliated Japanese subsidiaries TOSPO Japan, Innuovo Japan and DMEGC Japan. This will promote higher technology, production and marketing efficiency across the company's diverse business areas.

The new location will also position HG Japan more competitively throughout Asia Pacific. Tokyo will offer HG Japan access to a wider and more international network of talent, strategic partnerships, research institutions and financial capital. Over 75% of headquarters for foreign companies in Japan were based in Tokyo as of 2023, according to research by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

HG Japan's new office will be located in Toranomon Hills Station Tower. The 49-story skyscraper in Tokyo's central and redeveloped Toranomon-Azabudai district was opened in 2023, designed by OMA and developed by Mori Building, the Japanese real-estate giant known for revamping Tokyo's swanky Roppongi Hills neighborhood.

Toranomon Hills Station Tower also connects directly to the Toranomon Hills Station on the Hibiya Line and grants office workers convenient access to a wide array of shops, restaurants and entertainment options within the building.









HG Japan was first established in March 2023 in Osaka as the Japanese subsidiary of diversified Chinese conglomerate Hengdian Group. The Group, founded in Zhejiang in 1975 is today one of China's largest private enterprises and a prominent player in key industries including electrical and electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, film and entertainment, and modern services.

Currently, HG Japan CEO and former Panasonic executive Yoshiharu Nishiura oversees the company's growth in the import and export sales of electrical and electronic equipment and materials as the company expands its footprint across Japan.

HG Japan's new Tokyo headquarters will be fully operational in its strategic decision making, innovative R&D and regional services. The relocation will allow HG Japan to increase local capabilities across sales, investment management, technical standard fulfilment and coordination of cross border supply chain management.

This year, HG Japan and its affiliates have participated in important industry events including Nepcon Japan and Automotive World to exhibit key products like magnets, Metal Composite (MC) inductors, automotive engine control units (ECU), motors, speakers, mobility scooters and more.

Going forward, HG Japan seeks to further strengthen its business operations in lighting, magnetic materials, motors, automotive components, consumer electronics and renewable energy throughout East Asia, Southeast Asia and Oceania.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

