Kingston FURY Releases High Performance Pcie 5.0 Nvme SSD

Kingston FURY, the high-performance division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions announces its PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD,for gaming and high-power users seeking maximum performance.

allows users to unleash the full capability of their system by leveraging the latest PCIe Gen5 x 4 controller and 3D TLC NAND to reach extreme speeds up to 14,800/14,000MB/s read/writeand over 2M IOPS.is optimized for performance PC and workstations to eliminate storage bottlenecks and significantly reduce load times, making it the ideal drive for when you're deep in high-intensity gaming, editing, or a data-heavy workflow.

With such incredible power,was engineered to ensure smooth operation for demanding applications while preserving efficiency, thanks to Silicon Motion SM2508 controller based on 6nm lithography and low-power DDR4 DRAM cache, reducing heat and energy consumption. Whether for high-end applications, content creation, or productivity, this storage solution delivers everything needed to elevate your gaming and professional experience.

“We're eager to announce this addition to the Kingston FURY family of high-performance solutions,” said Liny Cheliyan, Business Manager – Prosumer Flash and SSD Kingston EMEA.“Between the power ofand Kingston FURY memory,.”

is available in 1024GB, 2048GB and 4096GB full capacitiesand is backed by a limited five-year warranty, free technical support, and legendary Kingston reliability. For more information visit kingston.



Seamless Integration: Compact M.2 2280 form factor easily slots into most motherboards and is backward compatible with Gen3 and Gen4 systems.

Maximized Capacity: Full capacities up to 4096GB2to store your favorite games and media.

Form Factor: 2 2280

Interface: PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe

Capacities: 1024GB, 2048GB, 4096GB

Controller: Silicon Motion SM2508

NAND : 3D TLC

DRAM Cache : Yes

Direct Storage Supported : Yes

Sequential Read/Write:



1024GB – up to 14,200/11,000MB/s



2048GB – up to 14,700/14,000MB/s

4096GB – up to 14,800/14,000MB/s

Random 4k Read/Write:



1024GB – up to 2,200,200/2,150,000 IOPS

2048GB – 4096GB – up to 2,200,000/2,200,000 IOPS Endurance

· Extreme PCIe Gen5 Speeds: Take control with cutting-edge PCIe Gen5 x4 speeds up to 14,800/14,000MB/sread/write and up to 2,200,000/2,200,000 IOPSperformance. · Advanced Thermal Design: Designed with the Silicon Motion SM2508 controller based on 6nm lithography which allows for better thermal management, low-power DDR4 DRAM cache providing less power consumption, independent Buck IC for consistent power draw, and a 12-layer PCB for enhanced signal quality and superior data integrity.



1024GB – 1.0PB

2048GB – 2.0PB

4096GB – 4.0PB

Power Consumption:



1024GB – 0.27W Avg / 6.6W @ 14.2G / 6.6W (MAX)



2048GB – 0.27W Avg / 7.0W @ 14.7G / 7.0W (MAX)

4096GB – 0.27W Avg / 7.1W @ 14.8G / 9.5W (MAX)

Storage Temperature : -40°C~85°C

Operating Temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C

Dimensions: 80mm x 22mm x 2.3mm

Weight:



1024GB – 7.3g

2048GB-4096GB – 7.7g

Vibration Operating: 17G Peak (7-800Hz)

Vibration non-operating: 20G Peak (20-1000Hz)

MTBF: 2,000,000 hours Warranty/support: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support