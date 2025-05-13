Terrorists Attack Security Forces In Khyber As Dr. Saif Vows To Defeat India-Backed Militants
Meanwhil, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government's Advisor on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, stated that the Pakistan Army has shattered India's arrogance on the eastern border and will now defeat India's so-called“B team” - a reference to terrorists allegedly backed by India operating on the western frontier.
Also Read: 40 Martyred in Indian Attacks on Pakistan, Including 11 Soldiers
Dr. Saif said the KP Police and other security institutions are fully united against India's“A” and“B” teams.
He asserted that anti-peace elements would be dealt with firmly and that the sacrifices of police personnel in the fight against terrorism will not go in vain.
He condemned the recent terrorist attack in Peshawar targeting police officers and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs, promising that those behind the violence will be brought to justice.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment