Terrorists Attack Security Forces In Khyber As Dr. Saif Vows To Defeat India-Backed Militants

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Terrorists targeted security forces today in the Shalobar area of Bara Tehsil, District Khyber, where a military vehicle was completely destroyed near Haji Gul Mosque. No casualties have been reported so far.

Meanwhil, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government's Advisor on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, stated that the Pakistan Army has shattered India's arrogance on the eastern border and will now defeat India's so-called“B team” - a reference to terrorists allegedly backed by India operating on the western frontier.

Dr. Saif said the KP Police and other security institutions are fully united against India's“A” and“B” teams.

He asserted that anti-peace elements would be dealt with firmly and that the sacrifices of police personnel in the fight against terrorism will not go in vain.

He condemned the recent terrorist attack in Peshawar targeting police officers and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs, promising that those behind the violence will be brought to justice.