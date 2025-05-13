Six Injured In Gun Attack On School Van In Battagram, Two Children Critical

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) At least six people, including a school van driver and five children, were injured in a brazen gun attack by unidentified assailants in the Pirhari area of Battagram on Monday.

The wounded were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital Battagram, where two of the children were later referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad in critical condition.

Following the attack, the suspects managed to flee the scene. According to police, initial evidence suggests the incident may be linked to a personal enmity.

The Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has taken note of the incident, ordering swift action and vowing that those responsible will be brought to justice and punished severely.

A search operation is currently underway, with police cordoning off the area in a bid to apprehend the perpetrators.