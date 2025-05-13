Thunderstorms On The Horizon: KP Braces For Rain And Temperature Swings

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies across most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while warning that several regions could experience thunderstorms and rain in the coming period.

According to the PMD, districts such as Chitral, Swat, Dir, Shangla, Malam Jabba, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, and the areas within District Kurram and Orkzai are expected to see thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall.

Additionally, regions including Abbottabad, Haripur, Mohmand, Bajaur, Swabi, Charsadda, Mardan, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Khyber, Lakki, and parts of Mardan are likely to experience rain along with gusty winds and thunder.

Also Read: Six Injured in Gun Attack on School Van in Battagram, Two Children Critical

Recent weather reports reveal that yesterday, rainfall measurements recorded 7 mm in Saido Sharif, 11 mm in Balakot, and 1 mm in Kakul.

Temperature readings vary widely across the province, with Peshawar reaching 34°C, Dera Ismail Khan at 39°C, Bannu at 36°C, Parachinar at 32°C, Chitral at 31°C, Dir at 29°C, Kalam at 22°C, and Malam Jabba at 23°C.

Residents are advised to stay alert and monitor local weather updates, as the forecast indicates that rapid changes in weather conditions may impact daily activities throughout the region.