Nearly 240 Russian Strikes Launched At Sumy Region Over Past Day, One Fatality Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out nearly 240 strikes at Sumy region in the past 24 hours, resulting in the death of one person.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook .

In Sumy community, a Russian drone attack at an energy workers' vehicle resulted in the death of the driver, born in 1981.

Throughout the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched nearly 240 attacks at 40 settlements across 16 territorial communities in the region.

Sumy and Shostka districts suffered the most attacks.

The enemy carried out over 10 guided aerial bomb (KAB) strikes, around 80 grenade drops from drones (VOG), more than 40 FPV drone strikes, about 50 multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) attacks, and three missile strikes.

Private homes, vehicles, a civilian infrastructure facility, and a cultural center were damaged across the region.

Additionally, 920 residents from border communities of Sumy region were evacuated throughout the past day.

The air raid alert lasted a total of eight hours and 18 minutes over the 24-hour period.

Drone hits logging vehicle in

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces continue to deliberately target energy infrastructure in Sumy region.