Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Massive Police Crackdown: Over 200 Raids Target Ukraine's Drug Trafficking

2025-05-13 05:15:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Officers of the National Police of Ukraine are conducting over 200 searches as part of a special operation aimed at dismantling drug trafficking operations in the country.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the National Police on Facebook .

Police are documenting large-scale production and distribution of narcotics, as well as shutting down drug laboratories and packaging warehouses. Substances involved include alpha-PVP, amphetamine, and mephedrone.

Authorities stated that further information about the operation's results will be released in due course.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, National Police officers detained two members of a criminal group and its organizer, who had established a cocaine smuggling route from Central America worth UAH 8 million per month.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

