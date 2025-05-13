Massive Police Crackdown: Over 200 Raids Target Ukraine's Drug Trafficking
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the National Police on Facebook .
Police are documenting large-scale production and distribution of narcotics, as well as shutting down drug laboratories and packaging warehouses. Substances involved include alpha-PVP, amphetamine, and mephedrone.
Authorities stated that further information about the operation's results will be released in due course.Read also: Six "crime lords" charged in Dnipropetrovsk region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, National Police officers detained two members of a criminal group and its organizer, who had established a cocaine smuggling route from Central America worth UAH 8 million per month.
