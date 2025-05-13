Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Border Guards Dismiss Rumors Of Hungarian Armored Vehicles Near Ukraine

Border Guards Dismiss Rumors Of Hungarian Armored Vehicles Near Ukraine


2025-05-13 05:15:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border remains stable, with no unusual incidents observed.

This was Ukraine's Mukachevo Border Detachment response to Ukrinform when asked to comment on a video circulating online that allegedly shows Hungarian armored vehicles moving near the border.

"The situation directly at the border has not changed; no unusual activity has been observed," the detachment's press service stated.

Overnight into May 13, Russian media and Telegram channels began spreading videos claiming to show Hungarian military vehicles moving through Hungarian border towns such as Záhony, Beregsurány, Tiszabecs, Barabás, and Nagyhódos, all located near checkpoints along the Ukrainian-Hungarian frontier.

Read also: SSU exposes Hungari an intelligence spy network in Zakarpattia

Ukrinform has also reached out to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Zakarpattia (Transcarpathia) region for further comment on the matter.

MENAFN13052025000193011044ID1109541614

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search