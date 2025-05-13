Border Guards Dismiss Rumors Of Hungarian Armored Vehicles Near Ukraine
This was Ukraine's Mukachevo Border Detachment response to Ukrinform when asked to comment on a video circulating online that allegedly shows Hungarian armored vehicles moving near the border.
"The situation directly at the border has not changed; no unusual activity has been observed," the detachment's press service stated.
Overnight into May 13, Russian media and Telegram channels began spreading videos claiming to show Hungarian military vehicles moving through Hungarian border towns such as Záhony, Beregsurány, Tiszabecs, Barabás, and Nagyhódos, all located near checkpoints along the Ukrainian-Hungarian frontier.Read also: SSU exposes Hungari an intelligence spy network in Zakarpattia
Ukrinform has also reached out to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Zakarpattia (Transcarpathia) region for further comment on the matter.
