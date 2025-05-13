Russia Illegally Detains 13 Zaporizhzhia NPP Workers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces are illegally holding 13 employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) captive. The plant has been under Russian military occupation since 2022.

This was reported by Energoatom on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

“Thirteen employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are being unlawfully deprived of liberty in the temporarily occupied territories,” Energoatom stated.

It is noted that since the beginning of the occupation of Europe's largest nuclear plant, Russia has been exerting unprecedented pressure on the plant employees who refused to switch sides and sign illegitimate“contracts” with Rosatom.

“Around 5,000 specialists managed to leave temporarily occupied Enerhodar, and Energoatom is working to employ them in other divisions of the company. However, it is known that at least 13 employees of the ZNPP have been deprived of liberty by the invaders. Seven of them have been 'sentenced' to imprisonment, three remain in prisons awaiting sham verdicts, and the fate of the remaining three is unknown – they are considered missing,” Energoatom added.

Additionally, at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Russian forces tortured to death Andrii Honcharuk, a diver who worked at the ZNPP.

It was previously reported that Russian forces seized the plant in March 2022. The Russian invaders are using the Zaporizhzhia NPP as a military base. Military vehicles are stationed in the turbine halls of the power units, and explosive weapons are being stored there.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov